Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal

There have been whispers this week that the Edmonton Oilers and Jake Walman are nearing a finalization of a deal that would keep the defenseman in Edmonton long-term. Several sources have indicated that the two sides are considering a timeframe of around six years.

The latest report comes from Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor, who noted on the Real Kyper and Bourne Show that Walman is very close to signing a contract. “I could see it being…a six-year deal, he noted.

This comes after Frank Seravalli reported that the next two weeks would be incredibly significant for the Oilers in terms of extensions. He notes the Oilers have made progress on an extension for Walman and it’s been a priority for the team to get his deal done. Some believe Walman’s signing will impact how quickly Connor McDavid will then turn around a sign, seeing Walman as a piece that McDavid likes and feels should be with the team over the next several seasons.

Jake Walman Oilers contract

Projections for a new deal hover around five seasons at $6.5 million or six seasons at $6 million. Either would make him the third-highest-paid D-man for the Oilers, behind Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse. The latter would tie him with Mattias Ekholm, who, at 35, is also looking for a new deal but will likely extend for less than that if he re-signs.

Gregor says of the three defensemen who need a new deal in Edmonton, is goes Walman first, then Ekholm, and then Brett Kulak.

Walman was asked about his contract talks and noted, he’s loved his brief time with the Oilers. “It’s been great for my career and it will be great for my career going forward playing with this group.”

Next: Oilers Sticking With Questionable Trio After Tough Outing