Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal is reportedly close to being finalized.
There have been whispers this week that the Edmonton Oilers and Jake Walman are nearing a finalization of a deal that would keep the defenseman in Edmonton long-term. Several sources have indicated that the two sides are considering a timeframe of around six years.
The latest report comes from Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor, who noted on the Real Kyper and Bourne Show that Walman is very close to signing a contract. “I could see it being…a six-year deal, he noted.
This comes after Frank Seravalli reported that the next two weeks would be incredibly significant for the Oilers in terms of extensions. He notes the Oilers have made progress on an extension for Walman and it’s been a priority for the team to get his deal done. Some believe Walman’s signing will impact how quickly Connor McDavid will then turn around a sign, seeing Walman as a piece that McDavid likes and feels should be with the team over the next several seasons.
Projections for a new deal hover around five seasons at $6.5 million or six seasons at $6 million. Either would make him the third-highest-paid D-man for the Oilers, behind Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse. The latter would tie him with Mattias Ekholm, who, at 35, is also looking for a new deal but will likely extend for less than that if he re-signs.
Gregor says of the three defensemen who need a new deal in Edmonton, is goes Walman first, then Ekholm, and then Brett Kulak.
Walman was asked about his contract talks and noted, he’s loved his brief time with the Oilers. “It’s been great for my career and it will be great for my career going forward playing with this group.”
Next: Oilers Sticking With Questionable Trio After Tough Outing
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 seconds ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim
Could Connor Ingram Oilers be the goaltender addition the team needs? Discover the latest...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 22 hours ago
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today
Find out why the Oilers Knoblauch extension is important for Edmonton's future after two...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Could Retain Rasmus Andersson With One Key Move
Is a Rasmus Andersson Flames extension possible? Discover the latest developments regarding his future...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Decision Time for Carter Hart: Goalie Has It Down to 2 Teams
Carter Hart is nearing a decision between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Rookie Ike Howard Turns Heads With First Preseason Goal
Ike Howard scored his first goal with the Oilers, showcasing his quick release and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
What’s He Waiting For?: McDavid Has a Question No One Can Answer
Uncover the Connor McDavid question Oilers fans are curious about, and no one can...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Malkin’s Comments Spark Trade Speculation Ahead of Season
Is a Malkin trade imminent? Dive into the uncertainty surrounding the Penguins' star player...