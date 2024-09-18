The Washington Capitals have announced that veteran forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to ongoing chronic back issues. Oshie, who turns 38 in December, has been battling injuries for some time and is in the final year of a contract with a $5.75 million cap hit. This news felt somewhat inevitable, but it’s still a blow to the team heading into the season.
In a statement, Oshie addressed his injury struggles, saying, “The last season was challenging for me, my family, and my teammates as I dealt with a chronic back injury. I’ve used the offseason to explore long-term solutions for my injury and remain committed to regaining full health.”
Capitals GM Chris Patrick also expressed full support for Oshie, adding, “T.J. is a vital member of our team and leadership group. We will support him as he works through this process and seeks a lasting solution for his injury.”
How Will The Capitals Replace T.J. Oshie’s Production?
Oshie’s absence from the lineup will be a significant loss for the Capitals and the team will have to find a way to replace his 15-20 goals every season. Even if the Capitals removed his $5.75 million off the books, they are still over the cap ceiling. They will likely move Nicklas Backstrom to LTIR as well, giving them roughly $4.7 million in cap room to work. That is, assuming neither is slated to return sometime during the regular season.
The thing the Capitals might miss most is his leadership. He’ll remain dedicated to supporting the team off the ice, but it won’t be the same.
Next: Trading for This 30-Goal Scorer Isn’t Worth Maple Leafs Risk
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Details Timing and Multiple Surgeries He Needs
Evander Kane confirmed he will be getting multiple surgeries done and will miss significant...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Out with Chronic Injury, Set for LTIR in 2024-25
Capitals' forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Confirm Team Has Parted Ways With Asst. GM Brad Holland
The Edmonton Oilers has confirmed that the organization has parted ways with Assistant GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Shouldn’t Worry About Offer Sheet Threat for Evan Bouchard
While the Edmonton Oilers lost two players to offer sheets this summer, they shouldn't...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Which Top Defenseman Was an Oilers Insider Teasing in a Trade?
Bob Stauffer teased that the Edmonton Oilers might be looking to trade for a...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Re-Sign Lucas Raymond to Massive 8-Year Contract
The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Stan Bowman Details Plans to Bolster Oilers’ Supporting Cast
Stan Bowman knows the biggest challenge for the Edmonton Oilers will be building the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Do Bruins Regret Both Arbitration Decisions With Jeremy Swayman?
Elliotte Friedman believes Jeremy Swayman is holding the Bruins to the fire and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Scheduled for Offseason Surgery
Evander Kane is set to undergo offseason surgery for his sports hernia issues. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Top 2024-25 Oilers Prospects to Follow in Rookie Camp This Year
The Edmonton Oilers have released their 2024 rookie camp rosters. Let's take a look...