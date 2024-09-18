Connect with us

NHL News

Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Out with Chronic Injury, Set for LTIR in 2024-25

Capitals’ forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve as he continues to battle chronic back issues.

The Washington Capitals have announced that veteran forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to ongoing chronic back issues. Oshie, who turns 38 in December, has been battling injuries for some time and is in the final year of a contract with a $5.75 million cap hit. This news felt somewhat inevitable, but it’s still a blow to the team heading into the season.

In a statement, Oshie addressed his injury struggles, saying, “The last season was challenging for me, my family, and my teammates as I dealt with a chronic back injury. I’ve used the offseason to explore long-term solutions for my injury and remain committed to regaining full health.”

Capitals GM Chris Patrick also expressed full support for Oshie, adding, “T.J. is a vital member of our team and leadership group. We will support him as he works through this process and seeks a lasting solution for his injury.”

How Will The Capitals Replace T.J. Oshie’s Production?

Oshie’s absence from the lineup will be a significant loss for the Capitals and the team will have to find a way to replace his 15-20 goals every season. Even if the Capitals removed his $5.75 million off the books, they are still over the cap ceiling. They will likely move Nicklas Backstrom to LTIR as well, giving them roughly $4.7 million in cap room to work. That is, assuming neither is slated to return sometime during the regular season.

TJ Oshie Washington Capitals’ future

The thing the Capitals might miss most is his leadership. He’ll remain dedicated to supporting the team off the ice, but it won’t be the same.

