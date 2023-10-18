In a heartbreaking blow for the Montreal Canadiens, forward Kirby Dach is set to miss the remainder of the season due to ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, both requiring surgery. This devastating news adds to the young player’s history of injuries in his NHL career, contributing to 80 man-games lost to injury. Dach, 22, was in his second season with the Canadiens, showcasing his talent by scoring 14 goals and 24 assists over 58 games in the previous season.
This was supposed to be a big year for the forward. He’ll have to wait to break out until next season, assuming he can recover and come back fully healthy to start 2024-25.
The injury occurred during Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. In the first period, Dach took a hit from Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi that sent him into the opponent’s bench. Clearly in discomfort, he left the ice and did not return for the remainder of the game. This setback is not only a blow to Dach’s promising career but also deeply impacts the Canadiens, who had seen Dach as a key player.
He started the season with two assists in two games. “It’s hard,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said Monday. “He was off to a great start. You see the potential he has and the way he has been playing. But that’s the game.”
Dach was seen at practice Tuesday morning, hanging out on the bench and smiling. It would later be revealed that he was done for the year, with some confusion from fans as to why he was at practice if he was going to need immediate surgery. He was there, both because the team wanted to support him, and he them.
Head coach Martin St. Louis expressed the team’s concern and determination to support Dach during this challenging time. St. Louis emphasized the importance of maintaining Dach’s morale, acknowledging the emotional toll this injury has taken on the young player. Despite the cruel twist of fate, the Canadiens are committed to standing by Dach, both as a player and as part of their team, as they rally around him to offer the necessary support during his recovery.
Dach Has Had Some Lousy Luck
This unfortunate turn of events serves as a reminder, both of the uphill battle Dach faced early in his career and of the unpredictable nature of professional sports. It will take resilience to overcome such setbacks and everyone believes he’s got that relisience.
The Canadiens, while facing this adversity, are focused on providing Dach with the care and encouragement he needs to navigate through this difficult period and come back stronger in the future. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if the team tries to address his absence via trade or has plans for the salary cap money that will be freed up with Dach on LTIR.
Next: Campbell Hot, McDavid with Beauty as Oilers Beat Predators
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
How Long Can the Maple Leafs Hide Their Real Problem?
The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to hide certain issues in games one and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks’ Unsung Backup Goalie Casey DeSmith Sticks It to Oilers
Casey DeSmith is a career backup goalie. Who is he? What makes him a...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Puljujarvi’s Comeback Close: The Former Oiler Ready to Try Again
Jesse Puljujarvi, once plagued by injuries, eyes November NHL return after successful double hip...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
3 Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-4 Win Over the Wild
On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild by a score...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Klingberg or Rielly: Maple Leafs’ Defense Trade Deadline Dilemma
If the Toronto Maple Leafs find a need to move an offensive defenseman for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Auston Matthews Makes Statement with Back-to-Back Hat Tricks
Auston Matthews scored another hat trick in his second game of the 2023-24 season,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Cleaning Up Two Oilers’ Woes: Goaltending and Team Defense
The Edmonton Oilers laid an egg in game one of the season, being blown...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Distracted and Frustrated: Shane Pinto Has Left Ottawa
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun is reporting that Shan Pinto has left Ottawa...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
8 Questions & Thoughts About Maple Leafs First Game
The Toronto Maple Leafs won their first game of the season by a score...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Season Preview
The Toronto Maple Leafs begin their regular season tonight. What does the season ahead...