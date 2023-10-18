NHL Injury Updates: Norris, Schenn, Dach, Bonino, Vilardi

Early into the season, multiple teams are already looking at a variety of injuries on their roster. Some are short-term and others long, with Kirby Dach now ruled out for the remainder of the season with the Montreal Canadiens.

Here is a quick rundown of the latest injury news:

Josh Norris Ready to Go for Senators

The Ottawa Senators have confirmed that forward Josh Norris will get into the lineup for the Senators vs. the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. According to a report by Bruce Garrioch from The Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators were optimistic about the centerman making his season debut in their Wednesday night game and the team was able to confirm the news hours before puck drop.

Norris, who has been sidelined for the entire early season and a significant part of the training camp, has been diligently recovering from a shoulder injury sustained nearly a year ago.

Nick Bonino Day-to-Day For Rangers

The New York Rangers have confirmed that Nick Bonino, who missed Wednesday’s team practice, is dealing with a day-to-day lower-body injury. Bonino, who has participated in all three Rangers games this season, has yet to score any points on the scoreboard.

At 35 years old, Bonino has a history of injuries, making it unnecessary for him to approach anywhere near 82 games this year. It will serve the Rangers way to play this on the cautious side of things.

Luke Schenn Out Until December

The Nashville Predators have confirmed that defenseman Luke Schenn will be sidelined for an extended period due to a lower-body injury sustained during the team’s season opener. Schenn, who played 15 minutes in the inaugural game, contributing with four hits and a blocked shot but no points, will remain out of action until sometime around December. The specific details regarding the nature of his lower-body injury have not been specified at this time.

Kirby Dach Out for the Year, Guhle Out 6-8 Weeks

The Montreal Canadiens were dealt a devastating blow as forward Kirby Dach is ruled out for the rest of the season due to severe ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, both requiring surgery. Dach was in his second season with the Canadiens, and it was hoped he would have a breakout year after scoring 14 goals and 24 assists over 58 games in the previous season.

It’s not clear what the Canadiens will do to address the hole on the roster now, but Dach will have to patiently wait until the next season to resume his journey, provided he can fully recover and return in peak condition for the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

Things are pointing towards a broken wrist for Canadiens’ defenseman Kaiden Guhle, who could be out 6-8 weeks for recovery time if this is the diagnosis. Guhle left Tuesday night’s game late in the 2nd period and did not return with an upper-body injury.

Vilardi Injured in Game vs. Kings

Gabriel Vilardi’s return game against the Los Angeles Kings was cut short. He managed to play only for about six minutes before exiting the game due to an apparent knee injury. Following his departure, the Jets confirmed that Vilardi would be sidelined for the remainder of the match, with further details about the severity of his injury expected post-game.

The update is now that Vilardi will be out for 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL.

Goligoski Sidelined for Wild

Defenseman Alex Goligoski is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Shedding light on the injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that Goligoski sustained the injury during a team practice session yesterday.