Canadiens Face Setback as Kirby Dach Suffers Long-Term Injury

In a devastating blow to the Montreal Canadiens, forward Kirby Dach has sustained a significant injury following a fierce hit by Jarred Tinordi during a recent game. The extent of the injury is still being diagnosed, but it has been confirmed that Dach will be sidelined for a substantial period, putting a dent in the Canadiens’ lineup.

Kirby Dach has a “significant” injury and it won’t be short-term, per Canadiens. Still doing a diagnosis for a more precise timeline, but obvious will be out a while. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 16, 2023

Dach, a promising 22-year-old forward, had shown immense potential as a future top-six fixture for the Canadiens. In his first season with Montreal, he proved to be a nice addition, notching 38 points in 58 games. It was expected he would take an even bigger step this season and play a pivotal role in the team’s bid to be competitive.

Coach Martin St-Louis expressed the team’s profound disappointment, emphasizing Dach’s important role as a big-time player for the Canadiens. St-Louis acknowledged the challenges posed by Dach’s absence but emphasized the necessity of moving forward despite the setback. “He’s definitely disappointed. It’s hard; second game of the season and all the time you put in to build yourself up for this – it’s hard.”

Dach’s injury places additional pressure on captain Nick Suzuki, who will now shoulder more responsibilities in Dach’s absence.

Who Will Replace Dach in the Lineup?

The Canadiens are faced with the daunting task of finding a suitable replacement for Dach. Alex Newhook has been tapped to fill the void in the second line, with St-Louis highlighting his speed as a compensating factor for Dach’s absence. “I’d say the lack of size Newie has compared to Dacher he probably makes up in speed, foot speed,” St. Louis said. “He’s going to have more responsibilities but I don’t think it’s anything he can’t handle.” However, the team is exploring various options, including Joel Armia and Josh Anderson, to address the gaps in the lineup.

Kirby Dach Montreal Canadiens injury

The Canadiens, their fans, and the hockey community at large are undoubtedly rooting for Dach’s swift recovery. His absence poses a significant challenge, but the team remains determined to forge ahead, demonstrating the resilience and determination that define professional sports. “The rest of the League doesn’t care and the league keeps going so for us, we have to keep going.”

As the Canadiens regroup and strategize, the organization hopes this long-term injury doesn’t stretch into something that could last the entire season. Despite his young age, Dach’s injury history raises concerns about his ability to stay healthy and contribute consistently.

