Campbell Hot, McDavid with Beauty as Oilers Beat Predators

The Edmonton Oilers marked their first victory of the 2023-24 season in spectacular fashion, overpowering the Nashville Predators with a resounding 6-1 win. The match held a special significance as former Predator Mattias Ekholm returned to Nashville, receiving a warm ovation from his previous home crowd, adding an emotional touch to the high-octane contest.

Edmonton came into the game with a revamped strategy, tweaking their lines to infuse new life into their offense, and it paid dividends right from the start. The potent duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who have consistently tormented the Predators in recent seasons, continued their reign of terror. Draisaitl’s extraordinary performance against the Predators has been nothing short of staggering, amassing an impressive 18 goals and 12 assists in his last 10 games against Nashville, a testament to his unparalleled offensive prowess. It was a big night for Draisaitl, as he set a new record for most playoff goals in franchise history.

The First Period Was Mostly Edmonton

The Predators had the shot edge early, but once the Oilers settled down, they wasted no time in asserting their dominance on the ice. Draisaitl kicked things off, lighting up the scoreboard with a power-play goal. That was followed by Zach Hyman displaying his deft touch to extend the lead. A brilliant assist from Warren Foegele allowed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to further bolster the Oilers’ advantage, leaving the Predators’ defense in disarray.

Finally, the fourth goal of the night was the highlight of the period. Connor McDavid, whose astonishing goal, despite a fall on the ice and a spin-o-rama on his knees, left the spectators in awe, solidifying Edmonton’s 4-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The Second Was Nashville Early, But More Oilers Late

As the second period kicked off, the Predators fought back, capitalizing on a power-play opportunity to notch their first goal, temporarily disrupting the Oilers’ momentum. However, Edmonton quickly regrouped, snuffing out any hopes of a Nashville comeback. Draisaitl continued his stellar performance, securing his second goal of the night.

A pivotal moment arrived when Warren Foegele showcased his precision and finesse, finding the back of the net with a well-placed wrist shot, extending Edmonton’s lead to a commanding 6-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Jack Campbell, the Oilers’ goaltender, played a pivotal role, making a string of crucial saves, with his remarkable performance earning him praise from both teammates and Coach Jay Woodcroft. “He played the way he expects to play, he played the way we expect him to play,’ said Woodcroft. He added, that Campbell made numerous big saves, looked like he was confident and big out there and he allowed the Oilers to get into the game and find a way to win it. Woodcroft noted, “We got contributions from a lot of people, but certainly, Jack’s contributions stood out above the rest.”

Oilers Held Nashville Off In The Third

In the final period, both teams engaged in an intense battle, with neither managing to alter the scoreline. Despite the absence of further goals, the Oilers’ resounding victory served as a testament to their teamwork, determination, and exceptional individual performances. Campbell stayed solid with some nice defensive plays around him. While the plan might be to go back and forth between goalies for the first number of games, no one should be shocked if Campbell gets the nod against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Draisaitl, with his two goals and two assists, emerged as the offensive star of the evening, while Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins, and Foegele had strong games as well.

Keep the Lines Together Coach

Coach Jay Woodcroft’s strategic decision to revamp the lines injected new energy into the Oilers’ gameplay, fostering synergy and enabling the players to capitalize on scoring opportunities effectively. Edmonton’s triumphant performance not only marked their first win of the season but also set new franchise records, underscoring their resilience and tenacity.

Mixing things up worked. It might be best to stick with this group against Philly.

