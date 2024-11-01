Can Podkolzin Fill in Kane’s Grit and Skill Role for the Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers have shown this season that they play better when forced to be more physical. Case in point was Thursday’s win over the Nashville Predators which took the team’s record to a perfect 5-0 record when they’ve engaged in fights. With veterans like Darnell Nurse and Corey Perry leading the charge, it’s clear the Oilers have some willing combatants, but not many. One player who stepped up in that regard and likely surprised a few fans in Thursday’s win was Vasily Podkolzin. He laid out Jeremy Lauzon in a fiery tilt that has many asking if he can step into a role similar formerly filled by the injured Evander Kane.

Podkolzin’s recent showdown against Lauzon certainly caught some attention. Louie DeBrusk said during the broadcast of the game that the Oilers’ forward likely scared off 90 percent of the NHL as most players don’t want to step up to someone who can play and throw fists like Podkolzin proved he can. It’s the kind of reputation Kane carried around with him and partially what made him so effective for the Oilers.

Podkolzin Shocked the Hockey World

Lauzon, a seasoned fighter, challenged Podkolzin after a hard-hitting shift, expecting a quick victory. Instead, Podkolzin stood his ground, landing a powerful punch that floored Lauzon. Social media quickly lit up, with fans drawing comparisons to former Oiler Klim Kostin. But Podkolzin potentially has a higher offensive ceiling. Can he find a lane on this team somewhere between Kostin and Kane?

In other words, is Podkolzin more apt to score and produce offense than Kostin, but maybe not quite as much as Kane? All while, will his ability to be physical give him more space and confidence to chip in a little more. And, if he can do all of this at his team-friendly salary, Podkolzin becomes a very valuable asset.

The Oilers Need Podkolzin to Be Kane-esque

Podkolzin’s ability to bring intensity, top-six minutes, and a physical presence is making him a fan favorite. So too, at just $1 million, he’s on track to be an important and affordable element of the roster the Oilers are lacking. He’s got speed, he can forecheck and he’s started to mesh with the team’s top players, specifically finding some chemistry on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson. Podkolzin leads the Oilers in xGF% at 65.5% and has found a home in the top six.

Vasily Podkolzin is a little like Evander Kane for the Edmonton Oilers

Until Kane is ready to return, could Podkolzin fill the void left while Kane is out of action? With each high-energy shift and every punch landed, Podkolzin is proving he has the potential to be Edmonton’s next skilled enforcer.

