4 Nations Face-Off: Why No Connor Bedard on Team Canada?

Connor Bedard, the 19-year-old phenom and first-overall draft pick, is a great young player. In watching his game last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was one of the better players on his Chicago Blackhawks team. He’s not yet carrying them past their current rebuild, but he’s solid and (sometimes) electrifying.

He will be an even better NHL player when (1) he gets more experience and (2) he can line up with more skilled linemates. He has dazzling skills and can play a dynamic game. Yet, when the roster for Team Canada at the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off is finalized, there’s a strong possibility that his name will be absent.

What’s the Logic for Bedard to Be Left Off Team Canada?

Let’s explore the logic behind this polarizing decision. Below is a chart that outlines reasons for Bedard making the team and reasons against his inclusion:

Should Connor Bedard Make Team Canada?

Reasons For Inclusion Reasons Against Inclusion Unparalleled Skill: Bedard is already an elite talent, possessing an incredible shot and the ability to create offensive opportunities. Youth and Inexperience: At just 19, Bedard may lack the experience needed for a high-stakes tournament like this. Electrifying Play: His presence would inject excitement and unpredictability into Canada’s lineup. Crowded Roster: Established veterans like Mark Stone, Mitch Marner, and Brad Marchand fill key roles, leaving limited space for Bedard. Future Star Power: Including Bedard now could set the stage for a seamless transition to future international tournaments. Defensive Play: Coaches might prioritize players with proven two-way reliability, like Anthony Cirelli or Sam Bennett. Marketing Potential: Bedard’s inclusion would generate significant buzz and draw attention to the tournament. Historical Precedent: Even Sidney Crosby was passed over for Team Canada as a teenager in 2006. Proven Success Against Top Competition: Bedard has shown he can handle the pressure, including at the World Juniors. Philosophy on the 13th Forward: Management may prefer a versatile grinder like Seth Jarvis over a young offensive star for a depth role.

Breaking Down Team Canada’s Choices So Far

These Players Were Named in June

The first wave of players named in June included Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, and Brayden Point. These players are locks and form the core of Canada’s offense.

Presumed Shoo-Ins and Remaining Openings

Mitch Marner, Sam Reinhart, and Mark Stone are virtually guaranteed spots. Stone’s health was a concern, but his recent return to practice bodes well for his availability.

With nine forwards named, there are just four spots left. The leading candidates include Brandon Hagel, Sam Bennett, Anthony Cirelli, Travis Konecny, Seth Jarvis, Zach Hyman, and Connor Bedard.

Connor Bedard of the Blackhawks.

Team Canada might prefer more experienced or versatile players for these final slots. Players like Cirelli, who excels on the penalty kill, or Bennett, known for his grit and Stanley Cup pedigree, might be seen as better fits for depth roles. Additionally, Seth Jarvis’ adaptability gives him the edge for a 13th-forward spot.

The Bottom Line: Bedard’s Time Will Come

While Bedard is undoubtedly the future of Team Canada, the competition for roster spots is fierce, and his youth might work against him in this case. History shows that even legends like Sidney Crosby had to wait their turn. I’m hoping that he makes the team. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t.

Though it may disappoint fans eager to see Bedard on the international stage, his exclusion could remind them of Canada’s incredible depth and the importance of earning these opportunities. The decision, while controversial, ensures that the team remains balanced and experienced, ready to take on the world’s best.

Related: The Grey Areas Make Enforcing Tampering a Tough Job