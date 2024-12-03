Dark Cloud Hanging Over McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers?

As Connor McDavid approaches the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers next summer, Pierre LeBrun reports that the superstar’s focus is clear: winning trumps everything. Noting that a Stanley Cup takes priority over what he’s about to make — likely as the highest-paid player in the NHL — McDavid said, “My priority is to win. My priority is to take care of my family. Those are the two things that I worry about. Those are my two obligations.”

In an interview with The Athletic, McDavid expressed that his priority is leading the Oilers to a championship. “I want to win. That’s it,” McDavid stated. His legacy as a winner ranks higher in importance than where he ranks in salary compared to the rest of the NHL.

While some might wonder if this is a dark cloud potentially hanging over negotiations, this is good and potentially better news for the Oilers.

The Oilers Only Have to Worry About One Thing

Instead of losing sleep over the exact dollar figure or percentage of the cap McDavid might take, he’s hinting he’s open to making things work, assuming he feels confident in where he’s at. It’s good news because Edmonton should be able to afford his next deal, assuming he sees the team as a contender. It’s better news if they can set it up so he doesn’t have to wonder.

The Oilers’ success this season could heavily influence McDavid’s decision. Win and compete in the playoffs with a long run, and most questions will be answered. Not make it or be an early out, concern may start to creep in.

On his way to becoming one of the NHL’s all-time greats, his choice will undoubtedly shape the Oilers’ future.

Oilers Confident This Extension With McDavid Will Get Done

The Oilers are confident McDavid will stay. A long-term deal with McDavid’s long-time teammate Leon Draisaitl helped. However, Draisaitl has maintained that McDavid will do what’s best for McDavid.

If the Oilers can show they’re contenders, the only speculation will be whether McDavid will follow the trend of shorter-term contracts for flexibility or opt for another long-term deal like his current eight-year, $100 million pact. The better the Oilers are, the more likely McDavid commits.

With the NHL’s salary cap expected to rise in the coming years, McDavid could command a record-breaking deal, potentially approaching $20 million annually. Yet, the three-time MVP hinted that maximizing earnings isn’t what he’s after.

For now, the best thing the Oilers can do is win. If they fail to convince McDavid they are a legit threat this season, he’ll spend next season contemplating his future. It’s a cloud the team doesn’t want hanging over it all year.

McDavid can sign as early as July 1. Ideally, he puts pen to paper not long after that date because he believes in the chances this franchise has of winning, and winning often.

