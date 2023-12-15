Can Auston Matthews Hit the 70-Goal Mark This Season?

This season, Auston Matthews is a scoring machine. He’s had an interesting run where he continues to showcase his goal-scoring power and leads both his own team – the Toronto Maple Leafs and the entire NHL with an impressive 23 goals. For what it’s worth, he’s also added 12 assists and ranks second on the team with 35 points.
What makes Matthews so lethal this season is his shooting percentage. It’s simply outstanding, standing at 19.2%. That means that almost one out of every five shots he takes finds the back of the net. Despite having fewer assists than some teammates, his goal-scoring impact significantly drives the team’s offensive success.
Last Night Against the Blue Jackets, He Scored Two Goals
In last night’s odd 6-5 comeback loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matthews scored two third-period goals and added an assist. That extended his scoring streak to four games. Over that span, he’s pumped in seven goals and three assists (for 10 points).
If he maintains the remarkable pace he’s on throughout the season, there’s a real possibility he could approach the coveted 70-goal mark by the time 2023-24 ends. He is currently on pace to reach 69 goals, a mark achieved last by Mario Lemieux during the 1995-96 season.
Related: McCabe’s Return Has Picked Up Maple Leafs’ Blue Line
The prospect of Matthews putting up another 60-goal season would solidify his status among the elite scorers in NHL history. Joining the exclusive club of players with two 60-goal seasons, including legends like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, would be a testament to his exceptional goal-scoring abilities. Although he plays in a different era of the NHL, where (in my opinion) scoring is more difficult, Matthews is starting to make believers that he’s one of the best goal-producers throughout NHL history.
Matthews Is Almost Certain to Score 40 Goals – And, Soon
After scoring 23 goals in just 27 games, Matthews seems poised to reach the 40-goal mark. If he continues his current scoring pace, he’s on track to hit the 40-goal mark in approximately the next 15 games. Therefore, he could achieve this milestone around the 42nd game of the season.
If he can accomplish this feat, it would mark the sixth time in eight seasons that he has achieved this impressive milestone. Currently leading the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy, awarded to the league’s top goal-scorer, Matthews eyes a third win. That would put him in the esteemed company of the Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin.
Related: Maple Leafs May Have to Make “Discount Bin” Trade
Matthews Does Have Competition for the Rocket Richard Trophy
Even if Matthews excels with the Maple Leafs, he could miss out on the Richard Trophy. Currently, he’s facing competition in the goal-scoring race from other NHL players. For example, the surprise in the race (at least for me) is the Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser with 22 goals. This season, as well, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov seems to have pumped up his goal-scoring (he’s been more of a playmaker in the past) and is third with 20 goals.
The question remains: Can Matthews reach the historic 70-goal milestone this season? And, if he does, can he write his name into the annals of NHL greatness? It’s possible, but is it likely? It’s going to be a close race between Matthews and the 70-goal mark.
Related: Are Maple Leafs Eyeing Ilya Lyubushkin Once More in a Trade?
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
New York Islanders/ 6 hours ago
Multiple Teams Interested in Returning Zach Parise
Zach Parise, 39, aims for an NHL return, drawing interest from teams eyeing Stanley...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury
Toronto forward Ryan Reaves faces a significant setback after a game collision and subsequent...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Skinner Takes Accountability After Oilers’ Tough Loss to Tampa
Stuart Skinner takes blame for Oilers' loss but isn't the problem; questions arise over...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Split with O’Hearn Comes as Wild Investigate Front Office Issues
It is being reported that the split between the Minnesota Wild and assistant GM...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Panel Says Elias Lindholm Playing Like He Wants a Trade
Reports are Elias Lindholm is more intent on approving a trade out of Calgary...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canada Names Final Roster for 2024 World Junior Championship
Hockey Canada's management group has unveiled the 22-player roster. The roster comprises 12 forwards,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins’ First-Rounder Jakub Zbořil Wants Out, Put On Waivers
Wanting a new home and possible trade, the Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Jakub...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Open to Substantial Offer to Land Top Trade Target
It sounds like the Toronto Maple Leafs are hesitant, but open to making a...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
McDavid vs. Bedard Marks NHL’s Next Great Generational Showdown
In a highly anticipated clash, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard face off for the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans
Chris Tanev left Monday's game versus the Avalanche in pain. An injury could drastically...
Pingback: Can Auston Matthews Hit the 70-Goal Mark This Season? Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Tomas Tatar Traded to the Seattle Kraken