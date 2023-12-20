Maple Leafs Cowan & Minten Look Great in Team Canada Win

In Team Canada’s first tune-up game against Denmark’s U25 team, two Toronto Maple Leafs prospects – Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan – looked good. Both showed they had good offense as they beat an older and more experienced Denmark team by a commanding 8-0 score.

Fraser Minten had a standout offensive game, scoring twice in the game. One of his goals came with the man advantage. Look for him to be used by Team Canada in all special teams situations. He should be effective. Minten also registered an assist in the game.

Fraser Minten of the Maple Leafs has impressed, just not enough to stay

Although Minten is a natural center, he’s been moved to a wing position and has formed an effective partnership with Macklin Celebrini, the projected first-overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Also playing on that line is Jordan Dumais, a Columbus Blue Jackets prospect.

Easton Cowan, who started Team Canada’s camp as a depth forward and is now playing as the top-line right-wing, also scored a power-play goal.

Both Minten and Cowan Have Shown They Belong on Team Canada’s Roster

As Team Canada prepares for the upcoming tournament, Minten’s and Cowan’s play in this tune-up game has undoubtedly strengthened their case for key roles on Team Canada’s roster. Cowan’s power-play goal reinforces his offensive abilities and makes a strong argument for his continued presence in the lineup.

Easton Cowan, Maple Leafs

It’s odd that, at first, there was some thought that the two Maple Leafs prospects might not be chosen for Team Canada’s junior team. Second, when they were chosen, both were originally projected to become bottom-six forwards. Interesting now that both have risen to some prominence on the team. Both are in much higher lineup positions than originally expected. That bodes well for the Maple Leafs roster in a few seasons.

What’s Next for Team Canada’s World Juniors?

Looking ahead, Team Canada’s junior team has two more pre-season games scheduled in the next while. One will be against Team Switzerland and the second against Team United States. These games will become additional chances for Minten and Cowan (as well as the rest of the team) to fine-tune their games.

The official start of the tournament is on December 26. For hockey fans interested in catching the upcoming pre-season games, they can be viewed on TSN.

