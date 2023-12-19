Surprise: Maple Leafs Blue Liner Simon Benoit Is a Keeper

In writing this post, I have to admit two things. First, the LeafsNation Jon Steitzer is one of my favorite Toronto Maple Leafs writers. Second, he beat me by a day when he chose to write about the Maple Leafs’ new third-pairing defenseman Simon Benoit. It was in my to-do basket.

Benoit Has Been Better for the Maple Leafs than Most Imagined

The point is that Benoit has emerged as a solid blue liner for the Maple Leafs this season. When he was needed, he provided stability and addressed the team’s need for a stay-at-home defenseman. Although I wasn’t one of the detractors of his signing because I believe playing for the Maple Leafs drastically differs from playing with the Anaheim Ducks, I too am surprised at how stable he’s been on the blue line.

The Maple Leafs already have their stay at home defenceman: Simon Benoit https://t.co/XgggAxTT7m — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) December 19, 2023

Despite skepticism about his signing, Benoit has proven his value by showcasing several attributes. In this post, I’m going to point out three of them.

Benoit Brought Three Attributes to the Maple Leafs

First, Benoit’s physical presence has been a notable asset for the Maple Leafs. With 42 hits in just under 15 minutes of ice time per night, his physicality contributes to the team’s grit. He delivers hits and creates a strong defensive presence. These attributes align perfectly with the characteristics expected from a reliable stay-at-home defenseman. Who knew?

Second, Benoit has better defensive contributions than most imagined. These extend beyond his hits and are shown by his willingness to block shots. He simply steps up and steps in front of the opposition’s shots. By doing so, Benoit has shown his willingness to sacrifice his body to prevent opposing scoring opportunities. Such defensive courage is crucial in keeping pucks out of his net. It’s a trait of a solid defenseman.

Related: Can Auston Matthews Hit the 70-Goal Mark This Season?

Third, as Steitzer points out, Benoit’s on-ice performance is at least as strong as other bottom-pairing options – or better. His on-ice statistics, considering his playing time and shot-blocking, position him favorably against comparable players. Even better, he plays a boring game. That, for a defensive defenseman, is a very good trait.

Simon Benoit Maple Leafs

Benoit might not be memorable, but he’s consistent. He’s also efficient and effective, which makes him a valuable asset on the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

The Bottom Line Is That Benoit Might Have Found a Home in Toronto

Good on Benoit. His emergence as a reliable stay-at-home defenseman has addressed a critical need for the Maple Leafs. His physicality, shot-blocking ability, and overall defensive contributions make him a solid choice for the team’s third-pairing.

Who is Simon Benoit?



A deep dive on the bruising defenceman who draws into the Maple Leafs top four tonight: https://t.co/zpy0rYgL0R — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) October 5, 2023

Surprise. Even if the Maple Leafs aren’t able to make a huge move on defense, the fact that Benoit is staying home on the team’s blue line offers them stability and depth. That’s exactly what this team needed.

Related: Nick Robertson Would Shine in the Maple Leafs’ Top-Six. So?