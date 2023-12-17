3 Takeaways from 7-0 Maple Leafs Beat Down of Penguins

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins at home to the tune of a 7-0 win. What were the three takeaways from that game?

Takeaway One: Dominant Scoring Run and Impressive Point Streak Propel Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are riding a wave of offensive power, which has become evident in their remarkable scoring run. Over the last four periods of regulation hockey, including the explosive five-goal third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Maple Leafs scored an impressive 12 straight goals. The lone goal surrendered during this span came in the 3-on-3 overtime period following their remarkable comeback from a 5-0 deficit.

Maple Leafs William Nylander has been leading his team in scoring this season.

The team’s recent play has moved them up the Atlantic Division standings. The Maple Leafs have picked up points in their last nine games. Over their last 15 games, they boast an impressive record of 10-1-4. Interestingly, their only defeat in that stretch was in the first game with the Penguins. This consistent run of success has pushed Toronto into a tie for the second spot in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers. However, the Maple Leafs hold two games in hand over the Panthers and are positioned just five points behind the division-leading Boston Bruins. They also have a game in hand over Boston.

Takeaway Two: The Revitalized Tavares/Nylander/Bertuzzi Line Sparked the Maple Leafs’ Offensive Surge

With Auston Matthews absent, Coach Sheldon Keefe made a strategic decision to reunite William Nylander with John Tavares and Tyler Bertuzzi. The impact of this reshuffle was immediate. The line was highly productive. Nylander and Tavares both scored. Meanwhile, Bertuzzi, who had been in an eight-game scoring drought, broke out with a great three-assist game.

Related: Maple Leafs Talking Several Trades, Two Players “Non-Starters”

Despite his point slowdown in recent games, Bertuzzi has consistently led all the Maple Leafs forwards in every five-on-five analytical category (according to Naturalstattrick.com). Funny, he hasn’t put up many points; however, he has been highly effective on the ice. For Bertuzzi, breaking his scoring dry spell was undoubtedly a relief.

Nylander, on the other hand, reached a milestone on the season by registering his 40th point. That makes him the first Maple Leafs player to achieve this plateau. He now sits seventh in NHL scoring, only three points shy of the second spot. Nylander’s current eight-game point streak includes an impressive five-game stretch where he recorded two points in each game. No surprise, this season he’s been both consistent and impactful from the get-go.

Tavares now boasts a seven-game point streak of his own. In that stretch, he’s put up nine points.

Takeaway Three: Matthews Knies’ Grit and Scoring Shone

From the opening puck drop, the Maple Leafs were dominant. The game was never out of control. Matthew Knies came back from his injury and made a huge impact with a goal-scorer’s goal. Accepting a pass from Max Domi, he showed his scoring finesse by maneuvering past Pittsburgh defenseman Ryan Graves using a sequence of backhand, forehand, and backhand moves. Ultimately, he easily lifted the puck over Penguins’ goalie Tristan Jarry’s glove.

Matthew Knies Maple Leafs came back from an illness to lead his team.

Knies not only excelled in offensive prowess but also showed his willingness to defend his teammates. In the first period, he responded to a hit on Domi by engaging in his first career fight with John Ludvig. While not much of a fight, does that matter? What does matter is that Knies gave a powerful message through his actions that he would stand up and be counted if his teammates needed him. He’s big enough to do the job – as well.

Knies then completed his Gordie Howe hat trick in the second period by demonstrating his playmaking abilities with a no-look backhand pass to set up Domi’s second goal of the season. Knies’ own goal was his seventh of the season. He’s now on a 22-goal pace as a rookie.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury