Tomas Tatar Traded to the Seattle Kraken

The Colorado Avalanche have traded Tomas Tatar to the Seattle Kraken, reports the Avalanche organization in a statement released on Friday. The Kraken are sending a fifth-round pick back to the Avalanche in return.
Tatar is a veteran two-way winger. He hasn’t done a lot in his brief stint with the Avalanche this season. He has one goal in 27 games with the Avs this season. He’s coming off a campaign where he scored 20 goals and had 48 points in 82 games for the Devils last season.
Tatar dropped to the 4th line and 2nd power play unit in Colorado, but he could help a Kraken team that could use a bit more scoring. With Andre Burkavosky and Jayden Schwartz sidelined, an opportunity exists for him to turn things around.
He is working on a one-year, $1.5MM contract. “A one-year offer from New Jersey was on the table,” Tatar revealed this summer. “But, I refused since I wanted more term. I only realized later in free agency that it’s not possible (to get more than a one-year deal) this year. Then, Jersey acquired Toffoli and that was it.” After accidentally negotiate himself out of New Jersey, he signed with Colorado.
The Kraken are hoping his experience will help the team and the Avs were likely looking to free up a bit of cap space by moving a player who wasn’t producing.
