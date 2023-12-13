McCabe’s Return Has Picked Up Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

In a recent interview, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe highlighted the significant impact of Jake McCabe’s return from injury on the team’s overall performance. According to Keefe, since McCabe’s comeback, the Maple Leafs have shown a more composed and less chaotic style of play. To Keefe, McCabe’s return has led to improved results on the ice.

Jake McCabe Has Stabilized the Maple Leafs Blue Line

Keefe emphasized the importance of McCabe’s presence in stabilizing the team’s game. During McCabe’s absence, the defenseman had a chance to regroup and restart their season. In truth, the defense has been doing quite well. Simon Benoit, for example, has been a pleasant surprise. William Lagesson is hanging in there well, too. And Conor Timmins adds offense to the blue line.

In truth, the other defensive fill-ins have been pretty darn good. They’ve been more effective than imagined. However, the blue line has been even more improved since McCabe’s return.

In the interview, Keefe described McCabe as “really good.” He specifically pointed out the defenseman’s role in reducing chaos within the team’s game. Coach Keefe has also commended the collective effort of other defensive players who stepped up, particularly in the face of injuries.

Despite injury challenges, the Maple Leafs defensive corps has a measure of resilience. The team has collectively secured points even when they’ve not been performing at their best. That’s a good sign.

The Maple Leafs’ Success Has Not Been Lost on Keefe

In the interview, coach Keefe also expressed satisfaction in the way various players had elevated their game during crucial moments. On this point, he also included McCabe. However, he didn’t forget his other players and extended his appreciation beyond the key players like McCabe.

“What you see is what you get. He’s not fake, at all.”



Interestingly, Keefe included McCabe in his list of key members on the defense. He was noted along with players like Morgan Riley, TJ Brodie, and the team’s group of elite forwards. According to Keefe, the collective contributions of the entire team have been instrumental in helping the team remain competitive throughout the challenges they’ve faced.

The Bottom Line for McCabe and the Maple Leafs

As the Maple Leafs continue their season, McCabe’s return has proven to be a turning point. He adds a physical element that few other team members bring. He’s also a symbol of the team’s ability to adapt and find stability.

Coach Keefe’s observations during his interview also underscored the importance of each player’s role, not just the star performers. Every player – from top-line forward to third-pairing defenseman – has a role in contributing to the team’s success.

With players stepping up at crucial times, the Maple Leafs are winning. And, that’s the bottom line.

