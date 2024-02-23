Blue Jackets Trade Bemstrom to Penguins for Alex Nylander & a Pick

In a notable trade — mostly because it’s the first trade made by John Davidson as the new GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets — the Jackets sent Emil Bemstrom to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In exchange, Columbus acquired forward Alex Nylander and a conditional 2026 6th-round draft pick.
The conditions attached to the sixth-round pick make the trade particularly intriguing. The pick, slated for the 2026 draft, could see significant improvement based on Nylander’s goal-scoring performance for the remainder of the season. The specifics of this condition are yet to be finalized.
Alex Nylander, 25, brings a mix of experience and potential to the Blue Jackets. With 14 goals and 20 assists in 98 career NHL games spanning stints with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Sabres, Nylander is a versatile forward. His career-high 26 points in the 2019-20 season with the Blackhawks isn’t about to be broken this season. He’s spent most of the year in the AHL, notching 32 points in 43 games.
In return, the Penguins receive Emil Bemstrom, a 24-year-old winger who has showcased his scoring prowess with 31 goals and 38 assists in 204 career games with the Blue Jackets. Bemstrom, standing at 6-0 and weighing 195 pounds, has been a consistent presence in the Blue Jackets’ lineup since making his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season.
The trade marks a strategic move for both teams, with the Blue Jackets gaining a promising forward in Nylander while the Penguins acquire Bemstrom’s offensive capabilities. As the conditions around the draft pick add an element of uncertainty, it will be interesting to see how this trade unfolds and impacts the dynamics of both teams moving forward.
