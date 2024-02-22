Penguins Explored Trades, Prepared for a Huge Sell-Off

During his inaugural offseason with the Pittsburgh Penguins, General Manager Kyle Dubas pursued the high-profile Erik Karlsson deal. The anticipated impact of adding Karlsson to the roster has offered the push forward the organization needed, leaving the Penguins outside the Stanley Cup Playoff picture. Now, facing the need for a course correction, Dubas is reportedly open to significant changes within the team. When asked about potential deals, Dubas confirmed to the media this week that he already explored numerous trades. He then hinted he might looking at a pretty big shakeup.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Dubas is open to trade offers for any player outside of the core group. More specifically, anyone not named Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, and Tristan Jarry. That leaves a ton of players out there to be potentially dealt, including pending free agent Jake Guentzel. But, he’s not the only player that could be on the move.

Several Players Worth Watching Out Of Pittsburgh

Guentzel is currently nursing an injury with an expected return just after the trade deadline. Still, he has been the subject of trade rumors, particularly linked to the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. As per Frank Seravalli, players like Reilly Smith, Bryan Rust, Chad Ruhwedel, and Lars Eller are also being discussed in possible trades. The speculation even extends to the possibility of a complete offseason reset, including the potential movement of Karlsson. Elliotte Friedman wondered out loud if a reunion with the Ottawa Senators was possible.

Erik Karlsson Penguins trade talk

Dubas acknowledged the team’s need to get younger. He stated, “We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed – some of them are some of the best players in the history of the franchise.” This sentiment suggests a potential shift in the team’s composition to inject youthful energy into the lineup.

Dubas admitted to considering moves to shake up the team, acknowledging the need for new energy. He said he tried to make a few trades right after the All-Star Break, but found teams weren’t willing to make deals. He noted they exhausted the options on the front, even though he’s not been a big proponent of making trades just to make them.

Guentzel Will Be The First Trade Deadline Shoe to Drop

The spotlight remains on Guentzel, who the Penguins might take one more run at signing. His connection to Sidney Crosby is important for that franchise, but so is making sure the organization doesn’t lose him without a solid return. If the Penguins opt to trade him, that could get the ball rolling. Other trades could follow and eventually, a good chunk of the depth on that roster might be gone.

As the trade deadline approaches, Dubas is poised to be active in reshaping the Penguins’ roster. The next two weeks promise to be busy.

