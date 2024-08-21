Blue Jackets Secure Cole Sillinger with Affordable 2-Year Extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have secured young center Cole Sillinger with a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the team until the 2025-26 season. At that point, he will become a restricted free agent. The deal, worth $4.5 million, will see Sillinger earn $2.25 million annually over the next two years.

Sillinger, 21, has shown significant promise as a shoot-first center with a knack for creating plays off the rush. Despite his youth, he has already logged over 200 NHL games and is coming off his best season to date, recording 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 77 games during the 2023-24 season.

Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell expressed confidence in Sillinger’s potential and his role in the team’s future, stating:

“Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who competes extremely hard at both ends of the ice. He played over 200 NHL games before turning 21 and is coming off his best season, so we are looking forward to his continued growth as a player. He is going to be an important part of the present and future of this club.”

As Sillinger develops, the Blue Jackets are banking on his growth and hope he plays a crucial role in the team’s success moving forward. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline notes, with Sean Monahan signed as a free agent, the Blue Jackets can give Sillinger and Adam Fantilli challenging matchups while still allowing space to develop.

The 6’1″, 201-lb center is a solid third-line option. However, he still has potential for further development, and this affordable bridge deal allows him to continue improving before the team and player need to make a bigger, more long-term decision.

