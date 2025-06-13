Boston Bruins
Blackhawks Trade Defenseman Victor Soderstrom to Bruins
The Boston Bruins have acquired defenseman Victor Soderstrom from the Chicago Blackhawks for Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
The Boston Bruins have acquired defenseman Victor Soderstrom from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. The trade was announced on Friday afternoon and GM Don Sweeney confirmed the deal.
The #NHLBruins have acquired defenseman Victor Soderstrom from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 13, 2025
Soderstrom, 24, appeared in 49 games with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League was unlikely to play for the Blackhawks. Analysts have suggested that he’s struggled to find the next gear as a 6-foot, 196-pound defenseman. He’s been fine in the AHL, all with the Tucson Roadrunners from 2020-24, but the Blackhawks were ready to move on, especially with a busy blue line.
Soderstrom’s rights were traded to the Blackhawks in March as part of a deal that included the rights to Shea Weber. He came over from the Utah Mammoth.
Soderstrom may have a better chance to getting some NHL action with the Bruins, but he’s still very much a question mark at the pro level. There is, however, a shot that he could find his game. Soderstrom won the Borje Salming Trophy this season for the best Defenseman in the SHL.
It is not yet known if he intends to come over to North America. He did recently express interest in returning to the NHL.
The Bruins write on their website that Mast, 22, appeared in 37 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2024-25 season, tallying five assists. A much bigger defenseman at 6-foot-5, the 217-pound blueliner has skated in 44 career games, all with Providence. He was selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
