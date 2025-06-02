Boston Bruins
Oilers Called Bruins About Massive Goalie Trade This Season
Jeremy Swayman was rumored to have been a trade target of the Edmonton Oiler this season, but would this be on their radar this summer?
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting that the Edmonton Oilers called the Boston Bruins about the availability of Jeremy Swayman in-season, even after he had signed his extension. The trade never materialized, which is probably a welcome development for Edmonton as they prepare for their second straight Stanley Cup Final. Swayman is coming off a brutal season for himself and the team.
“Edmonton inquired about Jeremy Swayman this season, well after he signed his deal with Boston, but with how much Stuart Skinner gets criticized, Stu seems to be doing fine in net for the Oilers,” Pagnotta reported. Not only is it true that Skinner has rebounded — over the last two series, Skinner has a record of 6-2, with a goals-against average of 1.73 and a save percentage of .931. He also has three shutouts. SO: 3 — but Calvin Pickard has also been tremendous.
About a month ago, we also wrote that there were some whispers of the Oilers viewing Swayman as a possible target in the offseason. That was, however, when their own goaltending was struggling a bit. Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report wrote: “Here’s an idea: The Oilers need goaltending help. The Bruins need center help. Something centered around Swayman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? Yes? No? Maybe?”
Given the importance of Nugent-Hopkins to the team, especially in these playoffs, that seems unlikely.
Will the Oilers Revisit Swayman Trade Talks?
How the Stanley Cup Final goes could determine how eager the Oilers are to restart conversations about upgrading their netminding. And whether Swayman remains on their radar following the season he had is unclear. It feels like a stretch to imagine the team going out of their way to add an expensive goalie, particularly if their netminding is holding up.
Next: Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice
Vern Fisher
June 2, 2025 at 5:10 pm
MORE FAKE NEWS. just trying to stir up b.s. before stanley cup final. to try and get in Skinners’s head.