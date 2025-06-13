Why Did Oilers Pull Klingberg Just to Bench Troy Stecher?

Troy Stecher’s return to the lineup and debut in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final for the Edmonton Oilers was short-lived and puzzling. The veteran defenseman was called upon for Game 4, coming in alongside forward Jeff Skinner, as the Edmonton Oilers made lineup changes with John Klingberg and Viktor Arvidsson coming out. However, while Skinner contributed, Stecher played just nine shifts for a total of 4:18 before being benched for the remainder of the game.

Why? What happened that made the coach decide to make the lineup change and then not play the defenseman he was bringing in for a fresh look?

One of Stecher’s final moments on the ice included a missed high-stick call by Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe, which happened just seconds before the Panthers scored their third goal. The timing led many to speculate that Stecher may have been injured and forced to sit out—but head coach Kris Knoblauch essentially dismissed that theory on Friday.

In his media availability, Knoblauch confirmed that Stecher was not injured and that the decision to sit him was purely “a coach’s decision.” When asked if Stecher would be available for Game 5, Knoblauch replied, “I have not checked with our doctors yet,” offering little additional clarity.

Did Knoblauch Lose Faith in Stecher?

The move to dress Stecher and then essentially abandon the six-defenseman rotation mid-game has fans confused. Stecher was excellent in the series against the Dallas Stars, and it’s hard to blame him for the third goal against where he lost the puck, but was hit in the face with a high stick that wasn’t called. Still, he’s unlikely to play in Game 5 and Klingberg is going to return, with Ty Emberson as a potential option if Klingberg isn’t a go.

The Oilers were left running five defensemen, so the benching seems like an odd decision. But, if Knoblauch lost faith that Stecher could keep the Panthers from getting that additional goal as the Oilers tried to mount a historic comeback, it could explain the choice to sit him.

“I’m not buying the ‘coach’s decision’ narrative,” one analyst posted following the coach’s comments.

Knoblauch defended the pre-game decision to shake up the lineup, saying, “We felt that we could use a change… we’ve seen it throughout the playoffs where we’ve made alterations to our lineup and it’s benefited us.” Yet, he didn’t take advantage of the lineup switch and left the Oilers shorthanded on the back end. There must have been a reason, but he’s not offering much in the way of details.

As the Oilers prepare for a critical Game 5, Stecher’s status remains unclear, and it seems unlikely he’ll draw back in unless injuries force Edmonton’s hand.

