Yet Another Insider Links Kadri to Maple Leafs in Future Trade

The possibility of Nazem Kadri returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs is gaining significant traction, with another insider linking the veteran forward to the team. The initial buzz was sparked by former NHL GM Doug MacLean, who suggested on The Real Kyper and Bourne Show that the Leafs would benefit from acquiring Kadri, especially with teams like the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils in the playoff picture. Then it was Eric Francis, who said he didn’t think anything was imminent, but he wouldn’t rule out the idea that Kadri might be open to leaving the Flames if the rebuild was more than he’d signed on for.

Now, Jeff Marek of The Nation Network and The Sheet has weighed in, hinting that a potential conversation between the Leafs and Kadri’s current team, the Calgary Flames, may happen down the road.

Marek pointed out that, while the Flames are off to a strong start, the Maple Leafs are in a position where they need more toughness, especially in the center position, to compete against the tougher teams in the league. He, like MacLean, thinks the Leafs need that extra element.

Kadri, known for his physicality and strong playoff performances, would be a natural fit for a team that is looking to strengthen its depth down the middle.

Marek said, “I have a hard time believing that somewhere down the road that the Maple Leafs don’t make a pitch for, or have a conversation about Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames.”

Why Won’t This Kadri Trade to the Maple Leafs Rumor Go Away?

Despite there not being any indication from either team that this is a trade being considered, the ball keeps rolling downhill when it comes to Kadri eventually rejoining the Maple Leafs. It’s not clear if this is just something Toronto-based media want, or if they believe this has legs.

One thing is clear, however. Kadri’s reunion with the Leafs would solve several issues, including the team’s secondary scoring. Toronto has struggled with scoring depth this season, with a large portion of their goals coming from just a handful of players. They’ve also health with several injuries and depth has become an issue for them.

Maple Leafs Kadri trade rumors continue

A trade for Kadri would provide the Leafs with more balanced offensive output and a veteran presence in the locker room, where Kadri already has strong relationships with players like John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and Morgan Rielly. For some in Toronto, this would be the team wronging a right and with Brad Treliving as the GM, there is a connection there. The pieces potentially fit.

The one issue is the salary component of any trade. Kadri carries a $7 million cap hit through 2028, and with the Leafs only holding $2.3 million in cap space, any potential trade would likely require the Flames to retain a portion of Kadri’s salary. It’s unlikely Conroy and Treliving can come together where one GM doing the other a favor is an option.

Next: Insider Says Flames Almost Sent Summer Offer Sheets to Two Oilers