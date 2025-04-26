Anderson, Wilson Fined After Canadiens vs Capitals Game 3 Brawl

It didn’t take long for tensions to boil over in Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals. Before the puck even dropped, Arber Xhekaj and Tom Wilson exchanged words, setting the tone for what quickly turned into a night of old-school playoff chaos at the Bell Centre. That led to a fight at the end of the second period between Wilson and Josh Anderson, both of whom received fines on Saturday.

Their second-period brawl spilled into the Capitals’ bench. Both have been fined $5000 by the NHL, but the fines and the penalties might have been worth it for the Canadiens. They are back in the series, and the roster is feeling a bit more invincible, especially when Xhekaj and Anderson are ready to answer the bell. Those two guys make everyone on the Canadiens’ roster a bit tougher.

Montreal’s physical effort and offensive explosion led to a crucial 6-3 win, cutting Washington’s series lead to 2-1.

No Suspensions Coming Out of the Game

The Sportsnet panel didn’t assume that the fight at the end of the middle frame would lead to suspensions. It wasn’t the kind of sequence you see every day, but there was no harm to the officials, nor was there anyone coming off the bench during gameplay to get involved. This was just things boiling over from a physical first 40 minutes and the result of a Canadiens team dominating physically, and specifically targeting Wilson. The Habs landed 46 hits to Washington’s 26, and fired 81 shot attempts to the Capitals’ 45.

Josh Anderson, who fueled the fire all night with six massive hits and his fearless fight with Wilson, summed up the moment perfectly:

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this. Our fanbase has been waiting. Us players have been waiting. It’s been a few tough years.”

Anderson’s passion and Xhekaj’s willingness were contagious. Xhekaj was inserted into the lineup for his first-ever playoff game, and the Canadiens understood the message. Xhekaj also understood his role. He said of Anderson’s leadership:

“He’s going every night, so it’s whether we want to follow him or not. Tonight, we hopped on his train and followed him.”

Habs captain Nick Suzuki praised Xhekaj’s effort, calling him “a presence out there,” while Anderson added, “He’s a huge presence. He played simple, physical, and our guys loved having him in the lineup.”

For Xhekaj, the playoff debut was unforgettable: “My heart was beating out of my chest before the game even started. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Goalies Go Down for Canadiens and Capitals

Adding to the chaos, Capitals goalie Logan Thompson was forced to leave the game following a collision after Montreal’s fifth goal, further derailing Washington’s night. Dylan Strome collided with his own netminder, and Thompson couldn’t put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice.

Sam Montembeault also got injured. It is unclear how serious the situation is. He battled for a few minutes and left during a commercial break under his own strength. He did not return to the game.

