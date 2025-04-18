5 Fascinating Facts: Canadiens Heading Into the 2025 Playoffs

The Montreal Canadiens are back in the playoffs — and they’ve done it in thrilling fashion. After entering the post-Four Nations Face-Off stretch with just a 2% chance of qualifying, the Habs punched their postseason ticket in dramatic fashion on the final night of the regular season. It was a fitting end to a wild ride that might just be getting started. Along the way, this team made history and accomplished some notable achievements.

Here are five intriguing facts about this young, resilient Canadiens squad as they gear up for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

They’ve Never Missed Playoffs Four Years in a Row

The Canadiens have a rich past that includes winning 24 Stanley Cups. They haven’t been a contender for some time, but one thing remained consistent throughout their storied history — they consistently made the playoffs. That continues with this latest run.

Montreal avoided a franchise first by clinching a playoff spot, extending their incredible streak of never missing the postseason four straight years. It’s a testament to the organization’s legacy of finding a way to succeed, particularly as the league grows and there is increased parity.

The Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs are the only Original Six teams in the playoffs this season.

Lane Hutson Put Up Historic Numbers

Rookie sensation Lane Hutson finished the regular season with 66 points, the fourth-highest total ever by a rookie defenceman. His 60 assists tied Larry Murphy for the most in a rookie season and ranked him sixth among all NHL defencemen this year.

Even more impressively, Hutson outproduced 99.9% of rookie blueliners in NHL history and led all rookie defencemen in average ice time (22:44), surpassing P.K. Subban’s debut workload.

Lane Hutson had a record-breaking season for the Canadiens

Ivan Demidov’s Debut

When top prospect Ivan Demidov made his highly anticipated debut, Canadiens fans responded in record fashion. The team had its single biggest jersey sales day in franchise history, moving over $250,000 worth of Demidov jerseys in just one night.

Demidov has shown that he’s going to come as advertised, but it will be intriguing to see how many minutes he gets from head coach Martin St. Louis during the playoffs. In his second game — where the Canadiens had to get a point to clinch — Demidov’s minutes went down. He played more than six minutes less than in his debut.

Cap Management Comes at a Cost

Like many contending teams, the Canadiens leaned on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) to ice a competitive roster. While effective, it will come at a cost. In fact, it will cost them more than any other NHL team next season, with the exception of the St. Louis Blues.

Montreal faces a $1.7 million penalty against the salary cap next season — not ideal for a team with several players still on entry-level deals.

A Young Core Learning to Win

This year’s Canadiens are the youngest team in the 2025 playoff field. Coach Martin St. Louis emphasized development and learning how to win under pressure all season long. That mission was clearly accomplished. As captain Nick Suzuki put it, “To clinch our spot in the last game seems pretty fitting for us.”

This spring, the Canadiens might be underdogs, but they’re armed with a core of emerging stars and a growing belief in their identity. The future is arriving fast in Montreal. If they don’t go far this season, don’t be surprised if they take a huge step in 2025-26.

