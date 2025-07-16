CBA Change Gives Canucks Leverage in Quinn Hughes Talks

Starting July 1, 2026, the Vancouver Canucks can sign defenseman Quinn Hughes to a new contract extension. There’s some concern early on that he may not be eager to do so, opting instead to join his brothers in New Jersey. However, if he’s still considering Vancouver at that time, the organization may hold a key bargaining chip in contract negotiations.

Thanks to a recent shift in the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, the Canucks were given a gift. The NHL and NHLPA have both agreed that, as part of the new agreement, cap-free-agent deals where a team signs with a new club will be limited to six years.

The timing is ideal for Vancouver as the Canucks can offer Hughes an eight-year extension until September of 2026. According to @VCanucksNews, once that date passes, the best Hughes can get is seven years in Vancouver and six elsewhere.

Granted, none of this matters if Hughes isn’t interested in staying long-term, but if he’s, that’s a significant financial difference.

How Much Money Could Hughes Stand To Lose?

This change could cost Hughes an estimated $26–$30 million if he were to test the open market under the new rule. A comparable eight-year deal at $15 million annually would total $120 million (buying years where Hughes and the Canucks both acknowledge the cap will dramatically rise). Hughes would need to command at least $20 million per year over six years elsewhere to match that number.

Quinn Hughes week to week with injury

If Hughes’ plan is to stay with the Canucks and sign a long-term contract, that gives the Canucks a potential edge if they pursue an eight-year extension before the rule takes effect. If the Devils offer $16 million and a max of six years, he’s leaving $24 million on the table.

Playing with your brothers is one thing. Leaving a guaranteed $24 million on the table is another.

Hughes might be considering leaving, but as Tyler Myers noted in a recent podcast interview, “Huggy doesn’t like all that speculation and stuff… He’s not going around the room saying he wants to play with his brothers.”

Still, the Canucks are aware this is something that they may have to contend with in a few months. President Jim Rutherford recently hinted that the team could consider a trade if an extension isn’t secured in time.

