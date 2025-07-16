Canucks Eye Cap Space Trade, Competing with Leafs for $8M Forward

Despite the summer transactions slowing down, players going their separate ways, and GMs having done much of their roster business, the Vancouver Canucks’ front office remains active in attempting to shed salary and acquire cap space. According to The Athletic’s Thomas Drance, Canuck’s management is not “off to the cottage just yet”. He adds, “Hear the club is monitoring a couple of the UFA options still on the market. No surprise given their recent history.”

With just $795,000 of cap space, according to PuckPedia, Vancouver is not well-positioned to make substantial roster additions at the moment, or even comfortably manage in-season injury call-ups. Still, they might have their eyes on a player another team reportedly wants.

What’s On the Canucks Radar? Are They Competing with the Maple Leafs?

Canucks management is reportedly monitoring the small handful of still-unsigned free agents, including 28-year-old winger Jack Roslovic, who scored 22 goals and 39 points with Carolina last season. Roslovic had a $2.8 million cap hit last season, but was coming off an $8 million deal he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. He’s been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who themselves likely have to clear money to add him in free agency. However, the Leafs could add him now, given their $5.3 million in cap space.

The Canucks, meanwhile, could exceed the cap before the season, but would need to make roster moves to become cap compliant.

Allvin and Treliving: Canucks and Maple Leafs GMs

Vancouver’s cap crunch is a result of recent expensive extensions to key players, including Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek, Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser, and Conor Garland. They also traded for Evander Kane and took on his full $5.125 million salary from the Edmonton Oilers. Not to mention, they know a big decision is coming up in July 2026, as Quinn Hughes will be eligible for a contract extension.

Who Might the Canucks Look to Trade?

Teddy Blueger, Nils Höglander, and Dakota Joshua are names that have surfaced in trade speculation.

Blueger, who’s in the final year of a $1.8 million contract, outplayed expectations last season, making him a valuable if improbable trade option. He’ll be due a raise.

Höglander begins a new three-year, $9 million contract after a disappointing offensive season, which could potentially hurt his trade value.

Joshua has three years left at $3.25 million annually. He struggled a bit after returning from testicular cancer.

