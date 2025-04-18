Connect with us

David Savard Confirms He’ll Retire After Canadiens’ Playoff Run

Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman David Savard has announced he will retire after the playoffs end this season.

David Savard will retire from professional hockey after this final playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens, per Renaud Lavoie, who covers the team. The veteran defenseman has confirmed he will play in the 2025 NHL playoffs and then hang up his skates, regardless of the results in this postseason run.

The 33-year-old confirmed the news to reporters, adding that he had informed the team’s front office of his decision weeks ago.

Savard, who has played 14 seasons in the NHL, was a key contributor to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2021 Stanley Cup championship and has become a respected leader within Montreal’s locker room. Known for his shot-blocking, physical presence, and steady defensive play, Savard has played a key role in helping the Canadiens turn their fortunes around as they rebuilt and made the playoffs this season.

His impending retirement adds some extra drama to the team’s current postseason plans. The Canadiens are long shots to win, or even get out of the first round, as they take on the Washington Capitals. Still, this retirement news gives a young team a little extra something to play for.

Savard Had a Solid NHL Career

Savard is retiring after a 14-year, 870-game NHL career that began as a fourth-round pick by Columbus in 2009. He quickly climbed the team’s depth chart, becoming a reliable shutdown defenseman.

Savard had a strong 2014-15 season, earning him a five-year, $21.25 million deal with the Blue Jackets. He helped the team post a 50-win season and was ultimately traded to Tampa Bay in 2021. It was there he won a Stanley Cup despite a reduced role.

While questions remain about how the Canadiens will fill the veteran’s role next season, there’s growing sentiment that Savard could remain with the organization in a non-playing capacity.

