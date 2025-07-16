Montreal Canadiens
Did the Montreal Canadiens Just Sign Their Second-Line Center?
The Canadiens signed Joe Veleno to a one-year, $900K deal—but he’s expected to fill a fourth-line role, not the second-line center spot.
While actively looking for a second-line center, the Montreal Canadiens made news on Wednesday morning. They signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year, one-way contract worth $900,000. While the move adds valuable depth down the middle, some fans are wondering—did the Canadiens just find their second-line center?
Probably not.
Veleno Is Not the Solution at 2C for the Canadiens
Veleno, a 25-year-old Montreal native, split the 2024-25 season between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. He finished with eight goals and nine assists in 74 games. After being dealt to Chicago at the trade deadline, he notched seven points in 18 games, showing some offensive spark in a limited role.
That’s a positive sign for the Canadiens, and it’s a bit of a head-scratcher as to why it took so long for him to get a deal this summer.
In total, Veleno has played 306 NHL games since his 2020-21 debut, compiling 38 goals and 43 assists. He brings decent speed, forechecking ability, and the kind of versatility that makes him an asset in a bottom-six role. That said, his best season came in 2023-24, when he tallied 12 goals and 16 assists.
Though the $900K deal is a low-risk move for GM Kent Hughes, any assumption that Veleno could fill the team’s second-line center spot is premature. Most insiders project him to slot in on the fourth line, where Montreal had a noticeable hole. It’s a sensible depth signing, not a top-six fix.
This means the Canadiens are still open for business and trying to find more options at the top of their lineup. While Kirby Dach is an option as their second-line center, it hasn’t worked out as hoped when he was acquired.
Veleno’s signing doesn’t solve Montreal’s need to fill that role or bump Dach down. That said, it gives them another capable option down the middle at a modest cap hit. A smart, no-risk move as the Canadiens continue to shape their lineup for 2025-26.
Next: Canucks Eye Cap Space Trade, Competing with Leafs for $8M Forward
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 9 seconds ago
Did the Montreal Canadiens Just Sign Their Second-Line Center?
The Canadiens signed Joe Veleno to a one-year, $900K deal—but he’s expected to fill...
-
NHL News/ 18 minutes ago
Canucks Eye Cap Space Trade, Competing with Leafs for $8M Forward
With limited cap space, the Canucks are exploring trade options to free up salary—while...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
CBA Change Gives Canucks Leverage in Quinn Hughes Talks
A looming CBA change gives the Canucks an edge in re-signing Quinn Hughes, but...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 hours ago
Is Anyone Willing to Roll the Dice on Mason McTavish?
Could a bold offer sheet pry Mason McTavish from the Ducks? With Anaheim hesitant...
-
Calgary Flames/ 19 hours ago
Flames Want Top Winger in Doable Andersson Trade with Stars
The Flames are exploring trade options for Rasmus Andersson, with the Dallas Stars showing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Kicked Tires on Silovs Trade, But Key Issue Held Them Back
The Oilers showed interest in Arturs Silovs before his trade to Pittsburgh, but backed...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 22 hours ago
Was a Low-Cost Forward the Reason Canadiens Backed Off Kyrou Trade?
Montreal reportedly re-engaged the Blues in trade talks for Jordan Kyrou, but a young,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Dumba Deal the ‘First Domino’ as Penguins Eye Blockbuster Trade
The Penguins’ trade for Matt Dumba could be the first step in a major...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie
The Oilers face a critical decision in net—lock in a team-friendly rate or risk...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
What if Reaves Was Right?: Maple Leafs Could Have Big Problem
Ryan Reaves’ blunt exit comments highlight a deeper issue in Toronto—success with the Maple...