Did the Montreal Canadiens Just Sign Their Second-Line Center?

While actively looking for a second-line center, the Montreal Canadiens made news on Wednesday morning. They signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year, one-way contract worth $900,000. While the move adds valuable depth down the middle, some fans are wondering—did the Canadiens just find their second-line center?

Probably not.

Veleno Is Not the Solution at 2C for the Canadiens

Veleno, a 25-year-old Montreal native, split the 2024-25 season between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. He finished with eight goals and nine assists in 74 games. After being dealt to Chicago at the trade deadline, he notched seven points in 18 games, showing some offensive spark in a limited role.

That’s a positive sign for the Canadiens, and it’s a bit of a head-scratcher as to why it took so long for him to get a deal this summer.

Joe Veleno Canadiens

In total, Veleno has played 306 NHL games since his 2020-21 debut, compiling 38 goals and 43 assists. He brings decent speed, forechecking ability, and the kind of versatility that makes him an asset in a bottom-six role. That said, his best season came in 2023-24, when he tallied 12 goals and 16 assists.

Though the $900K deal is a low-risk move for GM Kent Hughes, any assumption that Veleno could fill the team’s second-line center spot is premature. Most insiders project him to slot in on the fourth line, where Montreal had a noticeable hole. It’s a sensible depth signing, not a top-six fix.

This means the Canadiens are still open for business and trying to find more options at the top of their lineup. While Kirby Dach is an option as their second-line center, it hasn’t worked out as hoped when he was acquired.

Veleno’s signing doesn’t solve Montreal’s need to fill that role or bump Dach down. That said, it gives them another capable option down the middle at a modest cap hit. A smart, no-risk move as the Canadiens continue to shape their lineup for 2025-26.

