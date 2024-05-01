The 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Finalists Announced

The Norris Trophy is awarded to the best defenseman each season, and this year the nominees are some of the best of the best when it comes to patrolling the blue line. Finalists for this season’s award include Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar.
Roman Josi: The Roman Empire
The first nominee is Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators, who had an outstanding season with 23 goals, 62 assists, and 85 points in 82 games—an average of over a point per game. Additionally, he had a +12 rating. Josi, the captain of the Predators, led his team to another playoff appearance, with a remarkable 16-0-2 record during one stretch to help them secure a playoff spot.
The 2019-2020 Norris Trophy winner aims to lead his team through a deep playoff run against the Vancouver Canucks. They’re still alive with a big win on Tuesday and if they make it past the Canucks, it will be on the back of Josi’s play.
Quinn Hughes: Huggy Bear’s First?
Quinn Hughes, the captain of the Vancouver Canucks, had a stellar season, leading all defensemen in scoring. He’s currently the favorite to win the award.
In 82 games, he scored 92 points, the highest total of his career, and achieved a +38 rating. Given his dominant play, Hughes is a strong contender for the Norris Trophy as his consistent performance was a key factor in the Canucks’ successful season. Many say he’s the best defenseman in the NHL, an honor that used to belong to the next finalist.
Cale Makar: Cale Is Still Fresh
Cale Makar, arguably the best defenseman in the NHL over the past three seasons, had another fantastic year despite dealing with injuries. For the first time in some time, there’s some debate about whether he should have been included, but he scored 21 goals, 69 assists, and 90 points in just 77 games. He achieved over a point per game with fewer games than both Hughes and Josi. While the limited number of games might affect his Norris Trophy chances, Makar is likely to be in the conversation for many years to come.
