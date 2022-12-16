Speculation The Wild Most Likely Landing Spot For Brock Boeser

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, teams are reaching out to the Vancouver Canucks about the possibility of trading for Brock Boeser. Unfortunately for the Canucks, the messaging all seems to be the same: no team is interested if the Canucks don’t retain salary in any potential deal. That’s problematic for Vancouver, whose top priority is moving Boeser and not retaining any salary in the trade.
LeBrun writes as part of a recent article in The Athletic, “Teams are showing interest because of the talent, but taking the cap hit full-on is a turnoff: two more seasons left after this one, with a $6.65 million average annual.”
He adds:
The fact the Canucks have allowed Boeser’s agent, Ben Hankinson, to seek potential trade partners directly underlines management’s recognition that it won’t be easy to move that kind of money. The obvious team to single out here is Boeser’s native Minnesota Wild, and yes, the Wild have talked about Boeser, for sure. But the cap hit, again, is a huge issue.
LeBrun goes on to say the Canucks have it a top priority to clear cap space this season, particularly in a trade that involves Boeser. He says, “it just doesn’t feel like salary retention is an option here.” He believes the Canucks would be willing to take on a contract in a trade, thus getting a player back they could use or flip, but not hold money for no return.
If this is something the Wild want to do, they might be able to wait out other deals falling through. For Boeser, Minnesota seems like the right fit considering that’s where he’s from.
Expect a Boeser Deal to Take Some Time
This is a trade that could take a while and fans should expect this to go down anytime soon based on how teams are approaching Jim Rutherford and Patrick Allvin. Darren Dreger of TSN noted today that the Canucks specific needs are a young center and a right-shot defenseman. Their hope is that they can get one or two of those things if they move out Boeser. That seems unlikely at this point, and it might take also moving out Bo Horvat and Tyler Myers to get everything that they want to get accomplished done.
