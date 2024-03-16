What Maple Leafs Need to Carry Over from Flyers’ Game

Against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased several key elements that contributed to their success. In tonight’s game against a red-hot Carolina Hurricanes team, can they carry over seven of those key factors? They’ll have Iyla Samsonov in net but will have to find a way to excel without Calle Jarnkrok and Mitch Marner.

Three Maple Leafs Team Carry-Overs That Could Help

Team Carry-Over One: The Maple Leafs Explosive Start

The Maple Leafs had an impressive start against the Flyers, coming out with high energy and intensity right from the opening puck drop. They wasted no time asserting their dominance, scoring just two minutes into the game. This early offensive surge set the tone for the rest of the game and showed the importance of starting strong in dictating the flow of the game. Can they do it again tonight?

Tyler Bertuzzi scored early for the Maple Leafs against the Flyers.

Toronto’s first period against the Flyers was a demonstration of offensive pressure and defensive control. Despite only scoring three goals, they dominated their opponents. They outshot them and created numerous high-danger scoring chances. The team’s ability to maintain such dominance throughout the period emphasized their firepower and ability to capitalize on scoring chances.

Team Carry-Over Two: The Maple Leafs Defensive Shutdown

The Flyers attempted to rally in the second period. However, the Maple Leafs answered with a solid defensive effort. They limited their opponents’ scoring chances and effectively shut down their offense. This defensive soundness was particularly obvious in the third period, where Toronto tightened up defensively and allowed only one high-danger scoring chance.

Four Maple Leafs Player Carry-Overs That Could Help

Player Carry-Over One: Timothy Liljegren’s Impact

Timothy Liljegren might have had his best game of the season. Not only did he contribute offensively with a goal and an assist, but he also played an important role in driving play and generating scoring chances for the Maple Leafs. His impressive 5-on-5 Expected-Goals percentage of 85.3% highlighted his effectiveness at both ends of the ice. He also limited high-danger scoring chances and demonstrated his defensive reliability.

Player Carry-Over Two: Joel Edmundson’s Defensive Presence

Edmundson’s performance was characterized by his defensive solidity and ability to effectively shut down opposing offenses. As a defensive specialist, his success often goes unnoticed; he was practically invisible during the game. Despite not making significant offensive contributions, his stellar defensive play was evident in his 5-on-5 Expected-Goals percentage of 84.3% and his absence from any high-danger scoring chances. His ability to anchor the defense without drawing attention to himself is invaluable to the Maple Leafs’ defensive stability.

Pontus Holmberg and Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Player Carry-Over Three: Pontus Holmberg’s Offensive Impact

While Pontus Holmberg isn’t Auston Matthews, he made his presence felt offensively with a goal and an assist in the game against the Flyers. His ability to contribute to scoring chances highlights his offensive versatility on the ice. Additionally, Holmberg earned shifts in the top six, demonstrating the coaching staff’s confidence in his abilities and the impact he can make at both ends of the ice.

Player Carry-Over Four: Connor Dewar’s Faceoff Win and Assist

Connor Dewar played a crucial role in setting up Holmberg’s goal by winning a key faceoff. He also provided the primary assist. His contribution on the fourth line alongside Holmberg and Reaves showed the fourth line’s effectiveness in pinning the Flyers in their defensive zone and generating sustained pressure. Dewar’s ability to make plays and contribute offensively adds depth to the Maple Leafs lineup and provides valuable support to the team’s scoring efforts.

