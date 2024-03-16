What Maple Leafs Need to Carry Over from Flyers’ Game

Against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased several key elements that contributed to their success. In tonight’s game against a red-hot Carolina Hurricanes team, can they carry over seven of those key factors? They’ll have Iyla Samsonov in net but will have to find a way to excel without Calle Jarnkrok and Mitch Marner.
Related: Maple Leafs Get Steal With Bobby McMann to 2-Year Extension
Three Maple Leafs Team Carry-Overs That Could Help
Team Carry-Over One: The Maple Leafs Explosive Start
The Maple Leafs had an impressive start against the Flyers, coming out with high energy and intensity right from the opening puck drop. They wasted no time asserting their dominance, scoring just two minutes into the game. This early offensive surge set the tone for the rest of the game and showed the importance of starting strong in dictating the flow of the game. Can they do it again tonight?
Toronto’s first period against the Flyers was a demonstration of offensive pressure and defensive control. Despite only scoring three goals, they dominated their opponents. They outshot them and created numerous high-danger scoring chances. The team’s ability to maintain such dominance throughout the period emphasized their firepower and ability to capitalize on scoring chances.
Team Carry-Over Two: The Maple Leafs Defensive Shutdown
The Flyers attempted to rally in the second period. However, the Maple Leafs answered with a solid defensive effort. They limited their opponents’ scoring chances and effectively shut down their offense. This defensive soundness was particularly obvious in the third period, where Toronto tightened up defensively and allowed only one high-danger scoring chance.
Four Maple Leafs Player Carry-Overs That Could Help
Player Carry-Over One: Timothy Liljegren’s Impact
Timothy Liljegren might have had his best game of the season. Not only did he contribute offensively with a goal and an assist, but he also played an important role in driving play and generating scoring chances for the Maple Leafs. His impressive 5-on-5 Expected-Goals percentage of 85.3% highlighted his effectiveness at both ends of the ice. He also limited high-danger scoring chances and demonstrated his defensive reliability.
Player Carry-Over Two: Joel Edmundson’s Defensive Presence
Edmundson’s performance was characterized by his defensive solidity and ability to effectively shut down opposing offenses. As a defensive specialist, his success often goes unnoticed; he was practically invisible during the game. Despite not making significant offensive contributions, his stellar defensive play was evident in his 5-on-5 Expected-Goals percentage of 84.3% and his absence from any high-danger scoring chances. His ability to anchor the defense without drawing attention to himself is invaluable to the Maple Leafs’ defensive stability.
Player Carry-Over Three: Pontus Holmberg’s Offensive Impact
While Pontus Holmberg isn’t Auston Matthews, he made his presence felt offensively with a goal and an assist in the game against the Flyers. His ability to contribute to scoring chances highlights his offensive versatility on the ice. Additionally, Holmberg earned shifts in the top six, demonstrating the coaching staff’s confidence in his abilities and the impact he can make at both ends of the ice.
Player Carry-Over Four: Connor Dewar’s Faceoff Win and Assist
Connor Dewar played a crucial role in setting up Holmberg’s goal by winning a key faceoff. He also provided the primary assist. His contribution on the fourth line alongside Holmberg and Reaves showed the fourth line’s effectiveness in pinning the Flyers in their defensive zone and generating sustained pressure. Dewar’s ability to make plays and contribute offensively adds depth to the Maple Leafs lineup and provides valuable support to the team’s scoring efforts.
Related: Can Oilers’ Hyman Hit an Epic Feat on Homestand or vs. Maple Leafs?
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 hours ago
Canadiens Pick Progressing: David Reinbacher Prospect Update
David Reinbacher is one of the Montreal Canadiens' top prospects. He was an off-the-board...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Will the Edmonton Oilers Catch Up to the Vancouver Canucks?
With less than 20 games left in the season the race for first is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Can Oilers’ Hyman Hit an Epic Feat on Homestand or vs. Maple Leafs?
Zach Hyman is having a career year. Can he reach 50 Goals on the...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 19 hours ago
Odd Market Hurdle Almost Squashed Tyler Toffoli to Jets Trade
The Winnipeg Jets almost didn't land Tyler Toffoli at this season's NHL Trade Deadline....
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Two Last-Minute Deals Explain Maple Leafs Deadline Day Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a couple of moves on trade deadline day and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Connor Brown Be for the Oilers What Pisani Was in 2006?
Taking a closer look at depth players on the Edmonton Oilers who could have...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Corey Perry Settles Contract Termination Dispute With Blackhawks
Edmonton Oilers' forward Corey Perry has settled his dispute with the Chicago Blackhawks over...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Looking to Extend Contracts for Two Deadline Acquisitions
As per a report from an NHL insider, the Edmonton Oilers are already looking...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
3 Reasons to Keep Hope During Buffalo Sabres’ Rebuild
Buffalo remains out of post-season contention, but the young core and solid prospects give...
-
Hockey/ 3 days ago
Rempe Controversy: Is a Four-Game Suspension Enough?
Matt Rempe has been suspended four games for latest hit on Siegenthaler. Will he...