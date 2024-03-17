Maple Leafs Face Tough Week: Can They Win the Back-to-Backs?

Fans should brace themselves for a challenging week ahead. The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for a series of tough matchups that will test their ability to extend their recent winning (or point-gaining) streak. While the team seems placed in a pretty clear third-place finish in the Atlantic Division, there remain needs to figure out all aspects of the team – the defensive corps, the goalie deployment, and the forwards. There will be internal competitions in each area of the lineup.

The First Upcoming Maple Leafs Set of Back-to-Back Games – Philadelphia and Washington

First, the Maple Leafs will face a rematch with the Philadelphia Flyers in the city of Brotherly Love. Following their dominant 6-2 victory over the Flyers last Thursday, Toronto must be prepared for a more aggressive response from their opponents. With the Flyers likely seeking revenge, expect a physical battle on Tuesday night. It should make it an opportune moment to add the gritty presence of Ryan Reaves to the team’s lineup.

Then, on Wednesday night, the Maple Leafs head to Washington to take on the Capitals. Washington will be tough for two reasons. First, they are fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot in the East. Second, Alex Ovechkin is on a push to continue scoring goals as a way to put himself on a path to pass Wayne Gretzky. Former Maple Leafs coach Spencer Carbery is doing a good job with the team this season. With both teams potentially feeling the effects of fatigue, having just returned from lengthy road trips, this matchup promises to be intense and hard-fought.

The Second Upcoming Maple Leafs Set of Back-to-Back Games – Edmonton and Carolina

But the Maple Leafs challenges don’t end after this first set of back-to-back games. The team has a few days off before it engages another back-to-back series over the weekend. The first game will be a showdown of elite offenses when the high-flying Edmonton Oilers come to town on Saturday. That is quickly followed by a rematch on the road on Sunday against a determined Carolina Hurricanes team. The Maple Leafs lost last night to the Hurricanes, who came from three goals behind to win in a shootout.

As the team faces this demanding schedule, there’s hope that they’ll soon welcome back star forward Mitch Marner, whose absence has been felt in their recent performances. With Marner back in the lineup, the Maple Leafs will seek to improve upon their record without him as they continue their push towards a successful postseason.

As well, as noted, there are internal fights at every position for who will play and who will be a healthy scratch. That shuold also make the games both interesting as well as important.

