Two Last-Minute Deals Explain Maple Leafs Deadline Day Moves

According to Nick Kypreos in a recent article for the Toronto Star, there were a couple of last-minute moves the Toronto Maple Leafs made at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Both moves have to do with defensemen, and both explain the lack of action on a big-name target from GM Brad Treliving.

For the most part, the cost of adding at this season’s deadline was high. There were some deals to be had as the minutes counted down, but the Maple Leafs played the day cautiously, choosing not to give up huge assets and go all-in. They added Ilya Lyubushkin, Cade Webber, and Joel Edmundson to their blue line, with Connor Dewar coming in at forward. To most, those were considered conservative moves.

The chaotic nature of the day and the lack of assets Toronto had could explain why.

As Kypreos points out about Edmundson, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning also took strong runs at the defenseman. Kypreos noted Treliving wanted the player and “pushed harder by offering the additional fifth-round draft pick to the Capitals on deadline day. Treliving valued the defenceman’s size and Cup-winning experience.” This was where Treliving chose to make a play.

The Maple Leafs Missed On a Bigger Deal

Kypreos also notes that the Leafs tried desperately to add Chris Tanev before the blueliner was moved to the Dallas Stars. Two things got in the way. He writes:

The price of assets wasn’t the only reason the Leafs didn’t trade for defenceman Chris Tanev, who landed in Dallas, but it’s thought that the price tag on a potential contract extension factored in. Some have it in the $5-million (U.S.) per year range, but it could go lower if he gets a fourth year.

Tanev could be a player that tests the free agent market, but there are reports the Stars are going to make a strong push to extend him before the summer. If so, it’s unlikely the Leafs make a play. They either can’t afford to overspend, or they won’t get a chance. Meanwhile, Edmundson is a pending UFA that shouldn’t be expensive to keep, should the Maple Leafs want to talk about keeping him around.

Toronto elected to go less expensive and open the door to a possible extension, something they realized rather quickly wasn’t an option with Tanev.

