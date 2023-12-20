A Real “Unsettled Feeling” Around the Hurricanes Right Now

The Carolina Hurricanes are facing unexpected goaltending and contract challenges this season, prompting a rigorous search for a solution. The team recently placed Antti Raanta on waivers, and despite his reasonable $1.5 million salary, no team claimed him. Frederik Andersen’s unclear injury status further complicates the Hurricanes’ goaltending situation. With an unsettled feeling surrounding the goaltending, coaching, and free agency situation, what comes next?
The Hurricanes’ goaltending struggles were discussed on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Goaltending Roller Coaster episode by Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Raanta’s underwhelming performance, making him one of the worst statistical goaltenders in the NHL this season, contributed to the lack of interest from other teams. But the real reason Friedman believes the reason he wasn’t claimed was his $1.5 million salary, which many teams can’t make work.
At the same time, the team remains cautious about Andersen’s health and availability for the remainder of the season. While there were initial reports suggesting he might be nearing a return, uncertainty looms over when he will be back on the ice. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour recently responded when asked about the netminder, “If he’s cleared and ready to go that’ll be a good day but that’s a long time away.”
Hurricanes Unsettled and Feeling Pressure to Get Things Done
The holiday trade freeze is officially on, but the Hurricanes will likely be active trying to find a way to solve their goaltending concerns. That’s not their only concern. Chris Johnston of TSN noted, “They’ve got some contracts assigned with some pending UFA’s. Oh yeah, Rod Brind’Amour doesn’t have a deal either. So I think that there’s a real unsettled feeling around that team.”
The Hurricanes are willing to make moves to stabilize their goaltending situation, they want to get their coach re-signed, and they’ve got some other contracts to look at. It could be a busy few weeks for the franchise.
