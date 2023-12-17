Six NHL Goalies to Watch In Trade Talks Heading into 2024

The 2024 NHL goaltending trade market is showing signs of activity, with rumors circulating about goalies potentially being on the move. Several teams are reportedly making players available. At least, they are discussing the possibility of a trade. Whether their respective team situations are a bit muddled or these particular netminders are strong assets that teams will be looking at ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, there are plenty of reasons some of these netminders are catching attention.

Here are six goalies who could become trade targets for contenders:

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens extended Sam Montembeault to a three-year deal, creating a logjam in the goalie department. Jake Allen, with over 400 games played and a career 2.73 GAA, becomes an attractive option for teams seeking a veteran netminder. The Canadiens’ are a rebuilding team and it’s not likely they’ll need to keep three netminders all season.



Allen could be a short-term fix for teams like Edmonton or New Jersey. He’s got experience and, while not dirt cheap, isn’t so expensive that his contract is terribly prohibitive.

James Reimer, Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings, like the Canadiens, have three capable goalies on their roster. With James Reimer on an expiring contract, he becomes an obvious trade candidate. His solid performance and affordable $1.5 million cap hit make him an attractive option for teams seeking an upgrade in the secondary role, with the Los Angeles Kings potentially being a logical fit.

Reimer is a pending UFA, which makes him an idea rental for a team that could use a solid backup or 1B.

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes’ goaltender Karel Vejmelka is reportedly attracting attention from multiple teams seeking goaltending upgrades. The 27-year-old Czech goalie’s excellent performance metrics and cost-effective contract make him a potential fit for teams looking at someone who can grow with a younger core and is still on a reasonable contract for this season and next.

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes says trade talks are intensifying, with the rebuilding Coyotes looking to add draft picks. The Edmonton Oilers have been mentioned as potential suitors, although nothing is concrete there and the Coyotes are one of the few teams Edmonton is not known to have been scouting.

Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed Antti Raanta on waivers, signaling their dissatisfaction with his recent performance. Apparently, he’s fairly upset about how things have gone over the past 24 hours but it’s not clear is he’s disappointed in himself or the team and what that specifically means for his future.



Raanta’s struggles this season with a 3.61 GAA and an .854 SV% have led to speculation that a trade might be in the works. Priced at a reasonable $1.5 million cap hit, Raanta could be an attractive proposition for teams seeking goaltending depth. The key to remember with this netminder is that his subpar numbers this season are not the norm. He’s traditionally been a very strong goalie.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers

Reports suggest that the Edmonton Oilers are being proactive in trying to move Jack Campbell, and a trade or buyout may be imminent. The latter is absolutely something the Oilers are trying to avoid.

Edmonton is also exploring options to avoid eating half of Campbell’s contract for the next six years. While a buyout is unlikely, a trade could involve a draft pick or a prospect as a sweetener to convince a team to take on his deal. Currently struggling in the AHL, Campbell’s return to the main roster has been delayed after a less-than-ideal performance in Bakersfield.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly heavily pursuing John Gibson, viewing him as the missing piece for a significant surge in the standings. The Devils are willing to pay a high price, potentially involving two serious prospects and a first-round pick. The trade’s realism remains uncertain, but Gibson has emerged as the primary target for the goaltending-needy Devils. It will be intriguing to see if Gibson does become available if other teams also step up.



As trade discussions unfold, the goaltending market is becoming more a conversation piece among NHL fans. There’s still time before the trade deadline, but teams are exploring options to address their needs before then. Contending teams seek reliable netminders to bolster their playoff aspirations, making the goalie trade market a focal point of attention in the NHL.

