Two Teams Tell Canadiens They’ll Circle Back on Jake Allen Trade

In a recent segment of Insider Trading on TSN, Pierre LeBrun reports that the Carolina Hurricanes have engaged in discussions with Montreal regarding Jake Allen. Additionally, the New Jersey Devils have internally deliberated on the possibility of acquiring Jake Allen. Notably, Martin Brodeur’s familiarity with Allen from their time together in St. Louis adds an interesting dynamic to the situation.

Allen’s name has come up in trade rumors since the day he signed his extension with the team. Now that Montreal has three goalies, the club is looking to move on from one. Allen has a partial no-trade in his deal. In 2023-24, Allen can submit a seven-team no-trade list. In 2024-25, it’s a three-team no-trade list. This would suggest that if the Canadiens do look to move him, it will be before the trade deadline this season.

Jake Allen Montreal Canadiens NHL Trade Talk

LeBrun explained that there isn’t necessarily anything imminent on the trade front. That said, teams have apparently informed the Canadiens they’d like to revisit talks down the road.

He explains:

“Those teams expect to circle back to the Canadians about Jake Allen which doesn’t necessarily mean that the trade is imminent but that those conversations will become, will start more in earnest fashion. Carolina is among the teams that I believe that has had a conversation with Montreal recently. New Jersey is a team that is internally debated to Jake Allen idea we know Marty [Brodeur] when he was in St Louis spent time with Jake Allen so he knows him well.”

Jake Allen or Not, Are the Hurricanes Ready to Trade for a Goalie?

LeBrun suggests that part of the issue in Carolina is the fact that the Hurricanes haven’t decided what they are going to do about their goaltending situation. He notes, “I just don’t know if the Hurricanes, for example, have decided for sure if they want to trade for a goalie. I think they’re trying to wait until Freddie Anderson gets healthy. Not sure they’ll be able to do that.”

