Trouba’s High Stick on Bruins Frederic Ignites Critical Firestorm

Jacob Trouba’s controversial high stick during the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins game on Saturday has ignited major criticism. Many question the NHL’s response, which isn’t surprising consider their history of inconsistent punishments. Ron Maclean of Hockey Night in Canada asked, “That’s unbelievable, how can that only be a $5,000 fine?” Other responses are bit more critical of the league for ‘getting it wrong.’
The National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety swiftly levied a $5,000 fine against New York Rangers captain Trouba. The move left a significant portion of the hockey community dissatisfied. Apparently feeling this was a follow-through and not an intentional attempt to take Frederic’s head off, the league went easy. It’s a trend, according to some fans who feel he’s often protected for some unknown reason.
Critics argue that Trouba’s actions, resembling a baseball swing with his stick warranted a more severe punishment. The incident, perceived by some as a deliberate and dangerous move, has sparked outrage on social media. Fans expressed dismay over the perceived leniency in the league’s response. You can see from the video below, it looks pretty nasty. Even if it’s fair argue that Trouba might not have been in full and total control of his stick, it’s troubling.
Despite claims from some Ranger fans that Trouba and Frederic were entangled, leading to an accidental contact, the prevailing sentiment online dismisses such justifications. As a result, the NHL’s decision to issue only a $5,000 fine has intensified the scrutiny on player safety protocols. Comparisons drawn to historical suspensions for similar actions suggest the NHL missed the mark here.
What Message Does This Small Fine Send to Trouba?
Critics argue that Trouba’s substantial salary, earning $8 million this season, renders the fine inconsequential. Some are drawing parallels to the equivalent of a minor financial penalty for an average earner. Others have looked back at Marty McSorley’s stick swing — where he was suspended for the final 23 games of a season –as a comparable.
With safety in mind, the call for revisiting the effectiveness of fines matters. It should be a discussion as part of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The incident underscores the ongoing debate around the NHL’s commitment to robust disciplinary measures and player protection.
