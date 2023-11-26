Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet provided insights into the Toronto Maple Leafs’ decision to place defenseman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) this week. The move is speculated to give the team flexibility to explore options for their blue line by freeing up Klingberg’s cap space. Some are calling the move sending Klingberg to “Robidas Island”, while others say his injury is legitimately serious.

Friedman highlighted that while the timeline for Klingberg’s return remains uncertain, the defenseman is evaluating his options. They include rehabilitation or surgery. A clearer picture of his situation is expected to emerge next week, shedding light on whether he will be available later in the season. Ideally, for the Leafs, Klingberg will be an option for the playoffs. If they can keep him out until then, his cap hit won’t count.

For now, Klingberg’s $4.15 million cap hit provides temporary relief for the Maple Leafs. Soon, there could be potential for permanent relief based on the defenseman’s recovery path. Once known, Friedman suggested the team is considering moves to bolster their defensive lineup, particularly mentioning making one or two moves to improve the defense-first aspect of the game. Connor Timmins, an offensive defenseman, as a potential part of their plans.

Maple Leafs Should Know Klingberg’s Status Soon

Considering the tight salary cap situation across the league, Friedman sees an opportunity for Toronto to make strategic additions to their defense. Freeing up over $4 million puts Toronto in an interesting spot. They now have flexibility where they didn’t before.

However, Friedman emphasized the need for the Maple Leafs to ensure they can execute these moves permanently. As of now, they don’t know if he’ll be out for the rest of the season. If he is, they can move forward, taking advantage of the relief.

As the Maple Leafs navigate their defensive challenges, the upcoming week is anticipated to bring clarity to Klingberg’s timeline. The team’s strategic moves will all depend on what they learn of his injury situation.

