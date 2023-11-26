Blackhawks Superfan CM Punk Makes Return to WWE

CM Punk made a triumphant return to WWE during the closing moments of the Survivor Series event on Saturday night. If you’re asking what this has to do with hockey, the answer is, not much. But, Punk is a massive fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. The wrestler has been seen working with the team on a number of occasions.

His return to the world of professional wrestling took place in Chicago and was a massive moment for WWE fans.

The Chicago-native and wrestling icon emerged from the backstage area to a thunderous ovation, igniting the crowd and sending shockwaves across the wrestling community. WWE’s social media platforms echoed the sentiment with a tweet proclaiming, “Never say never,” underscoring the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling.

CM Punk even introduced the Chicago Blackhawks in a video before their 2023-24 home opener this season.

Punk, known for his love of hockey, regularly shares his passion for the sport on Instagram. Particularly he supports the NHL’s Blackhawks. His posts about attending Blackhawks games openly demonstrates his deep connection to the city. In fact, his link to Chicago sports culture is well known.

Why Is CM Punk Back to WWE a Big Deal?

Wrestling fans are aware that Punk and WWE have a bit of a history. He used to work there, but left under less-than-ideal circumstances and battled the company in court over medical issues. A long absence and a stop over in AEW, where he got released for causing multiple backstage issues brought him full circle, ready to try his hand in WWE one more time.

CM Punk with the Chicago Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk. pic.twitter.com/CzzNNKrykc — Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) June 20, 2023

Leading up to the event, rampant speculation surrounded Punk’s potential return, given his ties to Chicago. The fervent chants of his name by passionate fans throughout the evening. WWE managed to keep Punk’s return tightly under wraps, creating an awe-inspiring surprise for the audience.

This unexpected homecoming for Punk, who has been a prominent figure in both AEW and WWE, adds an exciting chapter to his storied career. The Chicago crowd’s ecstatic reaction, coupled with the near-simultaneous return of Randy Orton, made Survivor Series a night to remember for WWE enthusiasts.

