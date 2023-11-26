Devils and Islanders Make Trade: Durandeau for Thompson

The New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders have made a trade. In a deal on Sunday morning, Arnaud Durandeau has joined the Devils in exchange for Tyce Thompson. Early reactions from Devils fans are mixed. Many are not familiar with the player and others are wondering why the Devils aren’t focused on getting a goalie. A number of Islanders fans reacted in much the same way, suggesting this deal doesn’t exactly move the needle.
Tyce Thompson, a 24-year-old Milford, CT native, has accumulated 50 points, comprising 15 goals and 35 assists, in 98 games for the Devils’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate over the past three seasons. In addition to his AHL performance, Thompson has showcased his skills in 11 NHL games with the Devils. Tyce Thompson is the younger brother of Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson.
On the other side of the trade, Arnaud Durandeau, a 24-year-old left-wing, has recorded one goal and three assists in 12 games this season with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. With 179 career regular-season games in the AHL, Durandeau has accumulated 112 points. Notably, during the 2022-23 season, he made a brief appearance in four NHL games with the Islanders.
Durandeau’s 24 goals and 31 assists last year played a crucial role in establishing him as an asset for Bridgeport. Drafted by the Islanders in the sixth round (165th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Durandeau brings a mix of experience and potential to the Devils. He is a former teammate of Timo Meier and Nico Hischier of the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads.
Trade Could Mean Something Devils and Islanders Down the Road
This trade not only reflects the strategic moves of both teams to potentially strengthen their rosters for the future but also introduces new opportunities for Thompson and Durandeau. Both could make contributions in their respective roles within their new organizations. As the players settle in, fans will be keen to see how either plays a role with their new respective clubs. Will they see much action with the Devils and the Islanders?
