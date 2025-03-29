Two Goalie Options for the Edmonton Oilers This Offseason

The Edmonton Oilers have allowed 18 goals in their last four games. Coming off a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, fans are starting to worry that the Oilers aren’t ready for the postseason. They currently sit 11th in the league with a 41-26-5 record, with ten games remaining in the season. Even though it is unlikely, a postseason flush is possible. Whether or not we see the Oilers go on another run in the playoffs or not, one thing needs to change—their goaltending.

Neither Stuart Skinner nor Calvin Pickard has above a .900 SV%. In his 49 games played this season, Skinner has a 0.894 SV% with a 2.91 GAA and two shutouts. Pickard, on the other hand, has a 0.898 SV% with a 2.75 GAA. Despite their past records, their current numbers are nowhere near Stanley Cup-contending numbers. If GM Stan Bowman plans on going all out this offseason, two candidates just make sense for the Oilers.

Jake Allen Going Under the Radar, Oilers Can Capitalize

Jake Allen is having an impressive season with the New Jersey Devils. Allen has played 27 games this year, recording 12 wins—four of which were shutouts— with a 0.913 SV% and a 2.56 GAA. While he may be nearing the end of his career, Allen, 34, has shown the league that age means nothing to him.

Jake Allen of the New Jersey Devils will be a UFA

With Skinner expected to stay in the organization for now, Allen could share goaltending duties with him. The Oilers will have around $15 million in cap space this off-season. If they choose not to make multiple additions, they could afford to acquire Allen at a low cost.

Vaněček Will Go from Rival to Ally

Since being traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Florida Panthers at the deadline, Vítek Vaněček’s performance hasn’t seen much improvement. The Czech goaltender has posted an .884 save percentage and a 3.75 goals-against average this season, with slightly better numbers—an .897 SV% and 3.04 GAA—since joining the Panthers in 21 games. Despite his recent struggles, Vaněček has a history of reliability in net. During his time with the Washington Capitals from 2020 to 2023, he averaged a .909 SV% and a 2.60 GAA. Over 131 games with the Capitals, he recorded 74 wins and nine shutouts.

Despite his inconsistency lately, Vaněček’s past suggests that he can still play at a high level. His time in Washington proved that he is a strong option, and if put into the right system—like the Oilers—he can become a brute force to go against. With the Oilers trying to get back at Florida for taking away their Stanley Cup, taking Vaněček could be their way of striking back.

