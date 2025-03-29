NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Oilers, Blackhawks, Canucks

In our NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, the Edmonton Oilers are likely getting Leon Draisaitl back versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks signed two potentially key pieces of their future on Saturday. Finally, is Rick Tocchet frustrated by the idea that people are already talking about his coaching future and him possibly leaving the Vancouver Canucks for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Draisaitl to Return to the Lineup For the Oilers

Several sources, including Ryan Rishaug of TSN, say, “Based on skate, looks like Draisaitl may be in.” The Oilers’ superstar took the morning skate, but unlike past skates, it appears he’s in as the Battle of Alberta resumes.

Rishaug also reported that Connor McDavid was not on the ice with the main group but did skate earlier in the morning. Trent Frederic, Corey Perry, Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg, and Stuart Skinner weren’t on the ice, hinting the Oilers will still be relatively short-handed.

Draisaitl will play between Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson.

Blackhawks Sign Two College Free Agents

The Chicago Blackhawks announced they have signed prospects Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore, who both wrapped up their NCAA seasons with the University of Minnesota. The Blackhawks are already eliminated from playoff contention, but they are trying to build a club that will contend next season and take big steps to show Connor Bedard they have something worth sticking around for.

Both players are expected to make their NHL debuts this season, which will finally give management and fans something to be excited about. Moore, 20, scored 33 points (12G, 21A) in 38 games. Rinzel, 20, scored 10 goals and 31 points, including two game-winning goals, in 39 games.

Tocchet Flyers Canucks coach

Tocchet Annoyed by Flyers Coaching Rumors?

Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Freidman spoke about the rumblings of Rick Tocchet and the Flyers on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. He suggested the speculation Tocchet has one foot out the door and is likely leaving Vancouver for Philadelphia is driving the Canucks’ coach insane.

Friedman argued, “And it would really bother Tocchet to have his name thrown around in this. Whether or not it happens at the end of the year. The way Tocchet thinks is, that’s the end of the year. That’s not now. Now is for trying to get Vancouver in.”

Next: Two Goalie Options for the Edmonton Oilers This Offseason