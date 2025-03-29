Draisaitl Returns as Oilers Face Flames; Other Big Injury News

The Edmonton Oilers are set for a big Battle of Alberta game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, and they’ll have one of their biggest stars back in the lineup. Leon Draisaitl, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, was confirmed as back in.

The Oilers revealed the news Saturday afternoon after he flew through the morning skate and looked ready to play. When asked about playing through whatever he’s battling, Draisaitl responded, “his intention to play, stating, “I’ll play through anything if it’s the right time.” It’s not clear if that was him admitting he’s not fully healthy, but healthy enough, or just a side comment and the superstar is good to go.

His return comes at a pivotal moment as the Oilers look to gain momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Oilers Are Still Missing Some Big Names from Their Lineup

As positive as the news is that Draisaitl will return, the Oilers will still be without several key players.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch provided an injury update on others that remain out, confirming that Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg, and goaltender Stuart Skinner will not be available for the game. McDavid’s absence, in particular, remains a significant concern, as the Oilers captain has been managing a lingering issue.

McDavid Draisaitl Oilers Stanley Cup 2024-25

Skinner is day-to-day after taking a hit in the head from an errant knee by Mikko Rantanen.

Veteran forward Corey Perry is listed as probable for the game after he didn’t take the morning skate with the team.

Ekholm is dealing with a lingering issue. This is said to be more precautionary, and the Oilers are giving him time rather than rushing him back into the lineup.

Connor Zary Is Week-to-Week for the Flames

The Flames also have some injury news. The team announced on Saturday that Connor Zary (lower body) is week-to-week.

