Three Key Canucks Improvements for 2023-24

With their 5-0 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night, the Vancouver Canucks have a record for the 2023-24 NHL season of 5-2-0. Clearly, there have been significant improvements for the Canucks, making them a more competitive and well-rounded team. More interestingly, only two of the seven games the Canucks have played have been at home. When they start playing in front of their home fans over the next while, could they go on a run of sorts?

This season, several key areas have seen notable improvements for the team. These improvements bode well for the team’s performance for the remainder of this season. From solidifying their goaltending depth to achieving a better penalty kill, the improvements below have made a difference in the Canucks’ game.

Three Key Canucks’ Improvements This Season

In the remainder of this post, I share what I believe are three key areas where the Canucks have stepped up their game in the 2023-24 season.

Goaltending Depth and Consistency

One of the biggest improvements for the Canucks in the 2023-24 season has been their improved goalie situation. The addition of Casey DeSmith as a reliable backup has made a huge difference. He’s played well as part of a tandem with all-world goalie Thatcher Demko.

Casey DeSmith beats the Edmonton Oilers

The depth in the crease provides a safety net. However, even more important is that it allows head coach Rick Tocchet the ability to manage Demko’s workload more effectively. Keeping Demko fresh will be beneficial going forward. It will also allow him to stay away from injuries.

In four games this season, DeSmith has a 2-0-0 record, with a goals-against-average of 2.28 and a save percentage of .938. He’s been better than solid; he’s been great. The practical matter is that his outstanding performance has provided stability in the Canucks’ crease.

Improvement Two: A Resurgent Penalty Kill

The Canucks’ penalty kill has also undergone a remarkable resurgence during the 2023-24 season. The unit’s efficiency has surpassed 80%, which is a percentage it hasn’t achieved in years. The dramatic improvement is evidenced by their success in killing all but two of the team’s last 16 penalties.

The team has adopted a more aggressive approach, with better systems and players who make better plays. Even Elias Pettersson is flourishing on the penalty kill. He leads his team in short-handed minutes played and has been a pivotal piece in its transformation. The penalty kill was once a liability. However, it’s now a key contributor to the Canucks’ success.

Improvement Three: Strategic Personnel Additions

It’s always easier to win in the NHL if you have better players. Clearly, the Canucks have a stronger roster than they have had previously. However, they also have built a more strategic roster than previously.

For example, the team’s penalty kill transformation is partly improved systems; however, it’s also the strategic addition of players who have penalty kill expertise in this area. The team brought in players known for their penalty-killing abilities. These players include Teddy Blueger, Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek, and (long-time Canuck) Dakota Joshua.

Carson Soucy of the Canucks suffers an injury

These acquisitions have reshaped the penalty-killing unit to such an extent that it no longer costs the team games. Instead, it helps the team win games. This aspect of special teams is coached by assistant coach Mike Yeo. This season, by bringing in better players in this area, the Canucks’ penalty kill has taken significant strides in the right direction.

