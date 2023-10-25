Canucks’ Impressive Start Raises 8 Uncomfortable Thoughts

The Vancouver Canucks have started the 2023-24 season with an impressive 4-2 record. Suddenly, there are thoughts about making the postseason. Yes, it’s early in the season. However, the team’s good start has been encouraging.

Now questions arise about the signs of promise for their playoff ambitions. While some might argue it’s still early, it’s important to recognize the significance of how a strong start can set the tone for the entire season. The big question is the postseason. After a couple of frustrating seasons, can the Canucks make it in 2023-24?

In this post, I want to share eight uncomfortable thoughts about the team that are inspired by their positive start. You can also look at the following video that discusses what a good start might mean for the team as it looks down its season.

Eight Thoughts About the Canucks and Their Good Start

Thought One: Were the Canucks’ First Six Games Representative of What the Team Can Do?

The Canucks’ performance in their first six games has been a breath of fresh air for fans who have experienced challenging seasons in recent years. Unlike their previous season’s sluggish starts, this season shows a team that has not only survived but thrived at times during their recent road trip.

This makes a fan like myself wonder if the first six games are representative of the season the team will have. If so, there’s a chance it will be a good season.

Can Elias Pettersson have a 100-point season for the Canucks?

Thought Two: Was the Game Against the Flyers a One-Off or an Issue?

While the start has been good, there have been some early challenges. Specifically, I’m thinking about the poor showing during the loss in Philadelphia. Head coach Rick Tocchet called his team soft (well, sort of) after the game.

Related: Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game 3 Preview

Is this loss a deal; or, should it be considered within the context of the team’s overall performance? Other than this one loss, the team has been resilient in the face of adversity. What really is the team’s potential this season?

Thought Three: The Pacific Division Teams Are Struggling, Is That Temporary?

While the Caniucks have done well, some of their key divisional rivals have not. Is this a cause for optimism when the Canucks are comparing themselves to other teams’ underperformance? How good are the Canucks in comparison?

Can the Canucks capitalize on their opponents’ slow starts and bank valuable points early in the season? If so, can the team set itself up to pay dividends down the road when the playoff race intensifies? Winning now can help the team become more comfortable in its place in the standings.

Thought Four: Can the Canucks Bank Points in Case of a Rough Patch?

Thinking about the Importance of winning now – and thus banking points, as the season gets more grueling, will the team’s good start (which results in gaining points whenever it can) help set the season up?

How will the points the team earns now help set it up for the end of the season? Can these early points be the difference between securing a comfortable playoff spot or narrowly missing out?

Thought Five: Is the Cancuck’s Different Outlook a Real Change?

The Canucks’ strong start has provided a refreshing change in perspective for both fans and (it would seem) the team itself. In previous seasons, the Canucks often found themselves chasing the standings.

Can a lead in the division help the team stay away from a situation that can become mentally draining? Is the increased sense of stability a facade? Will the early changes fans have seen in the team translate into the possibility of a smoother journey?

Thought Six: Can the Canucks Avoid the Panic Button this Season?

Not long ago the Canucks had to press the panic button very early in the season. Does the arrival of new head coach Rick Tocchet provide new hope for making the playoffs? Or, is it still a Herculean task?

Last season, the team struggled right from the start, leading to a “when’s the trade deadline” mentality. Can the team be buyers this trade deadline?

Can Thatcher Demko win the Vezina Trophy with the Canucks?

Thought Seven: Will the Canucks Be Able to Capitalize on This Unique Opportunity?

With divisional rivals faltering, the Canucks seem ready to have a unique opportunity. Can they set themselves up for success?

If they have the chance to build a cushion in the standings by winning now, will it make a significant difference during inevitable tough stretches and setbacks that are bound to come throughout the season?

Thought Eight: What Does the Canucks Near Future Look Like?

There’s no doubt that the team’s strong start is promising. But, can the Canucks remain focused and continue to win games and accumulate points? Can they become a consistent team that will be able to navigate the ups and downs of a long NHL season?

What really is the team’s near future? Will fans like myself continue to stay upbeat and hopeful? Can we lean back and enjoy the season?

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that the answer to all the questions above can be positive. However, the team must stay competitive, gain points early while other division rivals might be struggling, and build a cushion in the standings. If the team can do that, it will ultimately increase their chances of grabbing a playoff spot.

The message is clear; and, hence the hopeful nature of this post. The Canucks have a golden opportunity to have a successful season for the first time in seasons. But, that has to start now by winning while it can. These early points still count at the end of the NHL’s regular season, the team can’t stop winning now. They sure would help fans be more comfortable – and the team itself, as well.

Can the leaders on this team like Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and JT Miller keep up the good work and keep the team on the right track?

Related: Elias Pettersson Delays Contract Talks with Vancouver Canucks