Maple Leafs Goaltender Gets Candid About His Mental Struggles

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has bravely opened up about his mental struggles off the ice, following a challenging period on it. As he struggles in the net and has seemingly lost the starting job to Joseph Woll, Samsonov remains determined to fight through this difficult phase.

Reflecting on his recent performance, where he allowed three goals on four shots against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Samsonov expressed his disappointment and acknowledged that he knows he is a better goalie than what he has displayed in the last three games.

Ilya Samsonov opens up on his early-season struggles. pic.twitter.com/zJ3NOMeEf9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 27, 2023

Joseph Woll, stepping in for Samsonov, has led the team to two consecutive victories, highlighting the young goaltender’s talent. Samsonov expressed his gratitude to not only Woll for stepping up, but to his teammates for their support. He emphasized the importance of their collective effort in securing wins and appreciates the organization’s patience as he tries to battle through this most recent hiccup.

Throughout this challenging time, Samsonov has sought support from various sources, including his wife, coaches, and goalie coach Curtis Sanford. He has actively researched articles on mental strength and remains focused on positivity. Head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the significance of Samsonov’s past accomplishments and encouraged patience, highlighting that it is still early in the season. Keefe emphasized the need for Samsonov to draw confidence from his previous successes and to approach each game with determination and a clear mind.

What Will The Maple Leafs Do Moving Forward?

Regarding the competition between him and Woll, Samsonov views it as a healthy rivalry, pushing both players to elevate their performance. Short term, he’ll simply try to win the net back with one good performance at a time. Long term, if he doesn’t find his game, he may not be in Toronto next season.

Ilya Samsonov, Maple Leafs

Samsonov signed a one-year deal after arbitration and he’s pending unrestricted free agent after the season. Not only could he test the market, but the Leafs may choose to let him. It doesn’t make sense to pay him over $3 million for these kinds of performances.

As Samsonov navigates this mental battle, the Maple Leafs organization stands behind him, recognizing his potential and resilience. With a supportive team and coaching staff, Samsonov is determined to overcome his struggles and rediscover his confidence on the ice, proving his capabilities once again.

