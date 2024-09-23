Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Pacioretty, Grebenkin, Woll & Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their preseason with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Despite the defeat, several key performances stood out — Max Pacioretty, Nikita Grebenkin, and Joseph Woll specifically –, providing a glimpse into what’s to come for the team. What are three quick hits from the team’s first preseason game?

Quick Hit One: Max Pacioretty Looks Strong for a Roster Spot

Max Pacioretty quickly separated himself from the pack of hopefuls seeking a spot on the opening night roster. His play was a bright spot in a game where Toronto struggled early. He scored two goals and added an assist, making a convincing case for himself as an addition to the Maple Leafs’ top-nine forwards.

Max Pacioretty produced despite the Maple Leafs losing their preseason opener

One thing that stood out most about Pacioretty’s first game was his admiration for former Maple Leafs captain John Tavares. Pacioretty spoke highly of Tavares’ skill on the ice, hinting that he was faster than expected. He highlighted that Tavares seemed to be in the right spot, pass-ready, forcing Pacioretty to adjust his game to keep up. After spending much of the night with Tavares, Pacioretty demonstrated his offensive capabilities and veteran presence, recording six shots on goal and three hits. If he continues playing at this level, it’s hard to imagine him not being part of Toronto’s plans.

Could these two veteran players become line partners, with William Nylander moving to the second-line center position?

Quick Hit Two: Nikita Grebenkin’s Physicality Stands Out

Nikita Grebenkin’s energy was contagious throughout the game, though his performance had ups and downs. At just 21 years old, Grebenkin showed flashes of brilliance with his size and physical play, even dropping the gloves in a spirited fight with Adam Gaudette that fired up the home crowd. While he had moments where he made errors, he also earned praise from head coach Craig Berube.

One thing that became obvious during the game was the type of player the new head coach prefers. Despite the young Russian’s mistakes, Berube focused on his engagement and physicality in his post-game comments. You can sense that Berube values physical involvement on the ice, and if that’s the case, Grebenkin might have a real shot at making the roster. His willingness to get involved physically and skill set make him a strong candidate to crack the Maple Leafs’ lineup if he continues to impress in the coming weeks.

Quick Hit Three: Joseph Woll’s Strong Play, Despite Little Support

Joseph Woll didn’t get much help from his teammates during the game, but his efforts in the net were praiseworthy. The Senators outshot the Leafs 14-1 in the first period, putting Woll to the test early. He made a series of key saves, including a highlight-reel stop on Nikolay Kulemin, keeping the game from slipping out of Toronto’s hands.

Although Woll might want to have the third goal back, it was a weak shot from Adam Gaudette, Toronto’s best player in the early going. Given his pressure, it was a strong showing for the young netminder. Matt Murray also looked strong. Although he, too, was let down by the team’s shoddy defense.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs After Game One

The Maple Leafs preseason opener was a mixed bag of mistakes and successes for the Maple Leafs. It was an exciting game, though perhaps for all the wrong reasons. The team struggled defensively and had to claw their way back after a sad start. The defense wasn’t up to the task. Additionally, fans wondered where the team’s offense disappeared in the first period. Despite these setbacks, the game remained fun to watch, and the Senators made the most of what should have been a weaker lineup.

These early preseason games are about more than wins and losses—they’re about shaking off the rust, building chemistry, and evaluating individual performances. Players like Pacioretty, Grebenkin, and Woll stood out, showing they’re eager to make an impact. With plenty of hockey ahead, seeing how the roster battles develop in the coming weeks will be fascinating.

