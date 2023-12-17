Do Canucks and Flames Have Pieces to Make a Massive Trade?

The Vancouver Canucks are setting their sights on improving their roster in more than one area. Aiming to enhance both their offensive and defensive capabilities, they’ve already been active. General Manager Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford have worked hard all season to make changes to the roster that will keep a pretty good team in contention. While other teams have sat idle, arguing that it’s tough to make deals, the Canucks have made more moves than anyone. They are committed to change. Furthermore, they have openly declared their readiness to entertain offers and explore potential trades to bolster the team.

On the flip side, the Calgary Flames find themselves in a challenging season, deviating from their initial expectations. Originally wanting to sign their pending UFAs, with a slew of expiring contracts, trade winds are swirling around the team.

One has to wonder if two clubs heading in seemingly different directions might be able to do big business.

Canucks coaching and management team

One Canucks’-related site noted rumors are circulating on social media, suggesting a trade proposal that could see the Canucks and Flames working on a blockbuster. There’s no indication from serious insiders that this is a deal either team has discussed. Still, fans certainly have an opinion on the idea.

The proposal would see the Canucks acquiring Chris Tanev, a formidable right-handed defenseman, and Elias Lindholm, one of the Flames’ top forwards. Going to the other way would be Andrei Kuzmenko who is struggling to find his groove under coach Rick Tocchet. The Flames would also get defenseman Tyler Myers and a 2024 1st Round Draft Selection. This would give the Flames a potential 30-goal scorer, who the Flames can try and re-sign if he finds his game again. It would also send a veteran defenseman their way at a $6 million cap hit. Myers becomes a UFA this summer.

The first-round pick comes as part of getting two stars from the Flames in one deal.

Would This Trade Between the Flames and Canucks Make Sense?

While parting ways with a prolific goal-scorer in Kuzmenko, the Canucks would gain an elite two-way forward in Lindholm and a defensive stalwart in Tanev. Both would need to be signed. That said, even as rentals, if the plan might be to move on from Kuzmenko, the Canucks would be adding two of the biggest names ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. It is, however, a stumbling block. The success of such a deal would hinge on securing contract extensions.

Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin Flames

Lindholm, despite a downturn in his current season, boasts a track record as a point-per-game producer and has earned a Selke Trophy nomination.

Should Allvin successfully negotiate with the Flames once again, this trade has the potential to position the Canucks as contenders for years to come. If Kuzmenko finds his game, the Flames look smart for picking up a player that the Canucks gave up on.

Would you make this trade. If not, who loses in the deal?

