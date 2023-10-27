Struggle for Oilers Continue: Fans Boo as Rangers Secure Shutout

Edmonton, a team that is supposed to be a hockey powerhouse, looks like anything but one. The Oilers found themselves drowning in frustration as fans voiced their disappointment during a 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Despite the presence of new-Oilers Hall of Famers Doug Weight and Charlie Huddy, the team failed to deliver (again), leaving supporters disheartened.

The first period saw both teams struggling to make an impact. A slow start, possibly due to the distractions of the Hall of Fame ceremonies, led to a scoreless opening frame. It wasn’t a terrible frame for Edmonton, but it wasn’t good and the Oilers failed to generate any meaningful chances.

The Rangers quickly shifted gears in the second period, dominating the game with goals from Adam Fox, Braden Schneider, and Alexis Lafreniere. They outshot and badly outplayed Edmonton. Despite goalie Stuart Skinner’s efforts, the Oilers couldn’t contain the Rangers’ offensive onslaught.

The third period brought a glimmer of hope for the Oilers, but their uphill battle was too steep. Despite outshooting the Rangers, Edmonton couldn’t break through Jonathan Quick’s strong netminding performance. Pulling Skinner with about four minutes left in third made no difference.

The Oilers desperately needed a win, and they simply didn’t play hard enough for 45 of the 60 minutes to earn it.

Woodcroft Looks Absolutely Lost for a Solution

Coach Jay Woodcroft, visibly seeking answers, emphasized the need for internal solutions. With limited roster options and injuries, the team’s fate rests with the players in the locker room. Darnell Nurse, expressing the team’s collective sentiment, stressed the necessity for improvement and unity among the players. However, the lack of visible progress has left fans questioning the team’s future this season.

Woodcroft noted, “The only way you come out of something like that is through working.” Nurse said, “It’s easy to point fingers. Everyone’s got to look in the mirror and do a whole lot f—ing better.” He added (perhaps a bit sarcastically):

“I’ve been here for nine years, and it’s always the D for us, we do have to be better. We can’t be relying on our goaltenders to make five, six two-on-one saves a night. Can’t be putting our partners and goalies in bad spots. there’s six guys on the ice at all times, and we got to be out there helping each other.”

Frustration is Starting to Boil Over

Woodcroft told the media he’s glad that the players are not being too negative, but it’s clear they are frustrated. That frustration is becoming anger and the reaction from fans was palpable on Thursday night. The team’s inability to secure a win, especially at home, is taking a toll.

Stuart Skinner Oilers lose to Rangers

When asked about Connor McDavid — perhaps the one player who could bring the fans back to the light — Woodcroft noted that he skated on Thursday and “had a good day.” He wouldn’t rule out him being possible for the Heritage Classic on Sunday, but also wouldn’t commit to the captain being available.

As the Oilers head into that game winless at home and 1-5-1 on the season, the hope is that the environment of that game helps lift the spirits of a team that is clearly lost. The road to redemption demands resilience, teamwork, and a renewed sense of purpose. Whether the Oilers can rise above their current struggles remains uncertain, even if there is lots of time. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said he knows it’s early, but they need to start winning now.

