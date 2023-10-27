Big Update on Connor McDavid as Oilers Prep for Heritage Classic

In another disheartening loss, the Edmonton Oilers faced another set of questions from the media as to what’s happened to their game following a 3-0 defeat against the New York Rangers. It was their second consecutive game without captain Connor McDavid and the absence of their star player and captain hurts. A very down Oilers’ squad appears to have a low team morale, leading to a potentially palpable issue within the Oilers’ dressing room.

Related: Struggle for Oilers Continue: Fans Boo as Rangers Secure Shutout

You could hear the frustration in the voices of multiple players as the team failed to put up a goal and didn’t play a solid 60 minutes of hockey, yet again. With the season nearly 10% done and the Oilers unable to look to external options because of their cap situation and roster size, it’s incumbent upon the existing players to snap out of this rut and hope they can find some energy while they await McDavid’s return.

Connor McDavid talks Oilers coming back to camp

But, if there’s one thing that could pop this group back into Game-A mode, it would be the return of McDavid.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft was asked about McDavid’s status and after being given a two-week timely, the coach said he skated on Thursday and had a “good day.” Woodcroft, while cautiously optimistic, refrained from confirming McDavid’s availability for the upcoming Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames on the weekend, emphasizing the importance of allowing the star player ample time to heal.

There was a glimmer of hope when the coach confirmed McDavid’s active involvement and positive progress and said there are a few days between now and the game. When asked about the weather and the outdoor environment potentially being a factor in the player’s decision to return, Woodcroft noted he’d not gotten that far in his thinking and said that McDavid knows his body best.

The Oilers Need Something To Wake Them Up

While it’s important not to rush a McDavid return, thus risking further injury, according to insider Ryan Rishaug of TSN, the team’s leadership addressed the mounting concerns in what can be described as a passionate discussion after Thursday’s loss. Darnell Nurse, among others, expressed profound frustration, emphasizing the need for accountability within the team amidst this challenging period.

The Heritage Classic, though a significant event, necessitates patience, ensuring McDavid’s complete recovery before he resumes his pivotal role on the ice.

Next: Former Oiler & NHLer Zack Kassian Retires After 12 Seasons